Double Blow! NZ's Pace Duo Henry, Ferguson out of last 2 T20Is vs India

IMAGE: Matt Henry, who picked up a quad injury in the second T20I against India, has been ruled out for nearly two weeks. Photograph: ANI Photos

Key Points India have already sealed the five-match T20I series in New Zealand 3-0.

New Zealand have been hit by injuries ahead of the last two T20Is against India.

Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson will miss the last two T20Is with injuries.

New Zealand suffered a double blow with the pace duo of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the last two T20 Internationals against India because of injuries.



Ferguson, who injured his calf during the second T20I in Christchurch, has been ruled out for a week. His team-mate Henry, who picked up a quad injury in the same match, will be out for nearly two weeks.



"We are gutted for Lockie and Matt," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said.



"Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket, but it doesn’t make it any easier when you

Will Ferguson, Henry Be Back For India ODIs?

have to miss games."Fast bowler Matthew Fisher played in the third T20 International, which India won by six wickets to seal the five-match series 3-0.

The fourth T20I will take place on October 30, 2026, Friday, with the fifth and final T20I to be played on Sunday.



Walter is hoping the experienced duo of Ferguson and Henry can make a comeback during the five-match ODI series against India, starting on November 4.



"Fortunately for Matt he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we’re hopeful he will still play a key role in the ODIs."

"I know Lockie was fizzing to play in front of a sell-out home crowd at Eden Park tomorrow, but he is determined to be back for the ODIs," the Kiwi coach stated.



New Zealand's updated squad for last two T20Is: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.