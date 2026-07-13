Don't shorten ODIs to 40 overs, play more triangular series: Shubman Gill

India's cricket captain Shubman Gill has voiced strong opposition to shortening One-Day Internationals to 40 overs, instead proposing the reintroduction of triangular and quadrangular series to revitalise the format and maintain its prestige ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

IMAGE: The Indian team during their practice session in Birmingham on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Shubman Gill opposed reducing ODIs to 40 overs, believing it would not solve the format's current challenges.

He suggested reintroducing triangular or quadrangular series to make ODI cricket more engaging for both players and viewers.

Gill emphasised the sentimental value and prestige of the 50-over World Cup, considering it the most important global tournament.

India skipper Shubman Gill on Monday strongly rejected the idea of pruning ODIs to 40 overs, and mooted the organisation of more triangular or quadrangular series to revive the struggling format.

The ODIs are facing an existential crisis in the rush of T20Is, and the accompanying franchise-model cricket.

There have also been talks about the possibility of ICC moving towards a 40-over ODI format during its recent Annual Conference at Edinburgh.

"I don't think it should be 40 overs," Gill began when the question on 50-over cricket's future was posed to him ahead of India's first ODI against England in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Reviving 50-Overs Format

India's Test and one-day captain then advocated the case of triangular and quadrangular series, a steady feature till mid 2000s, to stoke public interest.

"We used to play a lot of triangular series and it was a lot of fun to watch. We used to play in Australia - India, Australia, Sri Lanka. You're not playing with just one team. You're playing with two different teams. You're playing in different venues.

"So, I think, if we want to make this (ODI) format interesting, instead of having bilateral series, we should have triangular series, maybe quadrangular series. Let's do something like that, so that will be interesting to play and to watch," Gill said.

The 26-year-old then proceeded to underline the sentimental value of a 50-over World Cup, which for him was the real deal.

"I grew up watching 50-over cricket a lot and it remained a very integral part of my childhood. Whenever I think of the World Cup, the first thing that comes to my mind is the 50-over World Cup.

"So, in that sense, the most prestigious World Cup for me, if you want to win one, it will be the 50-over World Cup," he noted.

Eyes on 2027 World Cup Preparations

The whole talk about the way ahead for ODIs, took Gill's attention to India's plans for the 2027 iteration to be held in South Africa.

"The preparation for the World Cup (2027) is very important. Our mindset is that what kind of combination and the wickets we will get in South Africa will be close to what we will play here.

"So what kind of combination we can try and which combination is good for us. So in that sense, it is a very important series (vs England) for us," he said.

Gill was also looking to expand his captaincy experience in the three-match series against the Three Lions.

"Definitely, it (learning as a skipper) is very important. I think any series that we play from here on as a group, as a captain, is going to be very important for me.

"All the learnings that I am going to have and all the experience that I am going to have leading up to the World Cup is going to be very crucial."

Team Stability And Player Opportunities

The Punjab cricketer said it was important for the management to give as many opportunities as possible for young cricketers in the lead-up to the ICC showpiece.

Gill, in a way, was also ruling out the element of instability in the team after constant change of personnel.

"You know, in such a series, it doesn't feel like an unsettled XI. You have to give a chance to the new players. You have to give them experience as we were talking about experience, the more pressure situations they are in and the more they do well, and the better it will be for us before the World Cup," he added.

"You play 11 matches in the World Cup and, usually, the bilateral series we play is 5 or 3 matches. Usually, it is 3 matches. So, playing 3 matches and playing 11 matches makes a big difference."

Gill said injuries to players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana forced the think tank to make changes in the playing 11 but insisted that it has not bred vulnerability.

"We were a bit unfortunate. Reddy got injured before the series. Harshit Rana is injured. So, you know, players like these, we wanted to play them as many matches as possible before the World Cup, so that when it is their turn, they feel settled. So, in that sense, we felt a bit unfortunate. So, we had to play a different combination. But it is not that it is an unsettled XI."

Gill hoped that players will gain some valuable inputs from the series against England.

"But obviously, there are some areas where we wanted our players to get more experience in such a big series, the England series or the upcoming New Zealand series.

"So, if the players get more chances in this big series, they will get a better chance to perform in pressure situations," he said.