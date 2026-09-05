'Don't see Sanju Samson as back-up opener for 2027 World Cup'

'I think India has a few better options than Sanju Samson. I feel Sanju should be left alone to play T20 cricket.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has scored 510 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 56.66, with a century and three fifties, having last played for India in the 50-overs format December 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Wasim Jaffer believes Sanju Samson lacks the consistency required for an ODI opener in the 2027 World Cup.

Jaffer suggests Sanju Samson is better suited for T20I cricket due to his playing style and past performance.

Samson's ODI record includes 510 runs at an average of 56.66, but Jaffer highlights overall consistency as a concern.

Jaffer recommends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as stronger candidates for ODI opening roles.

The former India batter stresses the importance of strike rotation and orthodox technique for successful ODI openers, citing Virat Kohli.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer said that he does not see wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as a backup opener for next year's ODI World Cup, saying that consistency is an issue with him and he should be playing only T20I cricket.

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Wasim shared detailed observations on India’s top-order road map for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Weighing in on whether Sanju Samson fits into the long-term ODI plans as a backup opener, Jaffer emphasised that the middle-over demands of ODI cricket require sustained consistency and orthodox game management.

Jaffer's Concerns Over Samson's Consistency

With India actively assessing core combinations for the next ODI World Cup cycle, Jaffer pointed out that while Samson possesses raw match-winning potential, consistency has proved to be a big issue.

'I do not see Sanju Samson as a backup opener for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027; I think there is a slight issue of consistency with him. In one-day cricket, you require a bit more consistency because there is more time at the crease,' said the former Mumbai batter.

'Sanju has definitely scored a hundred in his last ODI, but he has played quite a bit of ODI cricket, and consistency has been an issue for him. I think India has a few better options than Sanju Samson. I feel Sanju should be left alone to play T20 cricket.'

Samson's Performance Across Formats

Samson has scored 510 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 56.66, with a century and three fifties, having last played for India in the 50-overs format December 2023. In T20Is, the opener has made 1,432 runs in 66 at an average of 27.01, with three centuries and six fifties.

Samson's crowning moment came in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, winning the 'Player of the Tournament' award in India's title-winning campaign with 321 runs in five innings. He smashed three successive half-centuries in the last three games, including in the final against New Zealand to help India win their third T20 World Cup title.

Alternative Opening Options For India

On who could instead be the opener, Jaffer said, 'Yashasvi Jaiswal, for sure. Sai Sudharsan, I feel, could do a fine job too. He has the technique for 50-over cricket, rotates the strike well, and plays very orthodox cricket'

'Shubman Gill is already there, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is another who plays in that mould. In 50-over cricket, you need that strike rotation. We see how Virat Kohli does it: he rotates the strike and plays very orthodox cricket. That is what you need in 50-over cricket, and I feel these names are better equipped to succeed.'