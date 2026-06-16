'Don't know how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was provoked, he is a composed kid'

'Sri Lankan players should also be educated on how to behave.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with India A captain Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a brief on-field altercation after India A's Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.

The flashpoint came after a match already clouded by a no-ball controversy and questions over the Super Over being played in fading light.

Sooryavanshi's shove could potentially be reviewed under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with inappropriate physical contact.

India spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on Tuesday said that while it was difficult to know what provoked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's on-field altercation with a Sri Lanka A player, the teenage batting sensation will learn from the episode and avoid such incidents in future.



The 15-year-old was involved in a heated exchange that nearly escalated into a physical confrontation following India's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in the tri-series match in Dambulla on Monday.



"It was an unfortunate incident, but we don't know how he was provoked because I know him and Vaibhav is a very composed kid but I'm sure there are experienced coaches there who will guide him," Bahutule said on the eve of India's second ODI against Afghanistan.



"Sri Lankan players should also be educated on how to behave," he added.

'Sooryavanshi will learn with experience'

Bahutule has worked closely with Sooryavanshi at the age-group level as part of various India U-19 set-ups and at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.



He also served as Rajasthan Royals' spin-bowling coach during the 2025 IPL season, when Sooryavanshi made his debut in the tournament.



"He will learn, he is a young kid with a lot of responsibility of representing India. I'm sure he will not repeat it and such incidents can be avoided," the former Mumbai skipper said.



The incident occurred after Sri Lanka A won a Super Over thriller. Following the match, the home side celebrated exuberantly as Sooryavanshi and his batting partner Suryansh Shedge began walking back to the pavilion.



Television footage showed an agitated Sooryavanshi pushing Sri Lankan spinner Vishen Halambage before senior player Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the players.



The trigger appeared to be something said by the bowler as well as the fielder after successfully restricting the Indian batter during the Super Over.



As he walked back to the pavilion, Sooryavanshi appeared visibly frustrated after India's failure to chase down the target under fading light.