'Don't Go Bang-Bang': Gavaskar's Advice For Samson

SCORECARD: India vs Afghanistan

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century against Afghanistan in Delhi, September 15 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson smashed 57 off 22 balls in India's seven wicket win.

He began cautiously before exploding against Afghanistan.

Sunil Gavaskar believes Samson needs more consistency in his batting.

Sanju Samson's decision to hold back early and attack later against Afghanistan during the second T20I in Delhi on Tuesday impressed batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who believes the batter can find greater consistency by adopting a similar approach more often.

Samson played a key role in India's seven wicket win, smashing 57 off just 22 balls. After a cautious start, he switched gears spectacularly, reaching his fifty in only 20 balls.

After failing in the series opener, Samson was on 8 off 12 balls at one stage before finding his rhythm and taking the Afghanistan bowling apart.

Gavaskar believes Samson's ability to assess the situation before launching his attack could help him produce more consistent scores.

Don't go bang-bang from ball one

'It's sometimes the consistency that you want and because the openers get most of the strike in a 20 over game, they have the most opportunities to score. Sometimes, like today, he played himself in and he started hammering the balls only later. If he keeps on doing that, I don't think he'll ever fail. He'll keep on getting 50s and 60s every time,' said Gavaskar.

'It's only when he looks to try and go bang-bang from the first ball, and then you have to do that if you're chasing 190 or 200, then there is no option of doing that. But he's a terrific player.'