'Don't Give Him Special Treatment': Ashwin on Pant

Ravichandran Ashwin, a veteran spinner, has openly advised Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to refine his shot selection and cultivate better situational awareness in Test cricket, emphasising that balancing his natural aggression with team requirements is crucial for consistent success.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin has urged Rishabh Pant to take more responsibility. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin believes Rishabh Pant needs to improve his situational awareness and shot selection in Test cricket, despite his attacking style.

Ashwin highlighted that Pant's performances in the recent Sri Lanka tour did not meet the standards expected from an experienced Test player.

He stressed that while Pant's talent is unquestionable, his ability to adjust his approach based on match situations is crucial for consistent influence.

Ashwin rejected the idea of special treatment for 'once-in-a-generation' players, advocating for consistent standards and greater responsibility from experienced players like Pant.

He drew comparisons with Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist, suggesting Pant can become a more complete player by balancing aggression with situational awareness.

Rishabh Pant's attacking style has brought India some unforgettable Test moments but Ravichandran Ashwin believes the wicketkeeper-batter still needs to learn when to rein himself in.

Despite scoring 168 runs on India's Sri Lanka tour, Pant's shot selection left Ashwin wanting more.

Ashwin's concern is not about Pant's ability or his aggressive style. Instead, he feels the 28-year-old needs to make better decisions based on the match situation and understand when the team needs him to attack and when it needs him to show restraint.

Ashwin's Expectations and Critique

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin admitted that Pant's performances in the two-Test series did not quite meet the standards he expects from an experienced Test player.

'My expectation from Rishabh Pant hasn't been fulfilled till now. I am very sorry. Sonal Dinusha had his strike rate up there. But the difference is high-risk options. When you have the game in your hand, these are all statements, 'That's how Rishabh plays.' It is about what your team needs,' Ashwin said.

Pant's tendency to take high-risk options has been part of his appeal throughout his career. But Ashwin argued that his reputation as an aggressive, game-changing batter should not shield him from criticism when his decisions put the team in danger.

'Rishabh played a class knock in Sydney and Brisbane, but you couldn't have won that match without Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. It takes 11 cricketers to build a Test and win it in the last session of the game, but it takes only one moment of foolishness to lose a Test,' he added.

Prioritising Team Over Instinct

Ashwin stressed that Pant's talent is unquestionable, but his ability to read the situation and adjust his approach will determine how consistently he can influence Test matches. Pant's Sri Lanka tour also had its share of drama. He scored two half-centuries but was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the wrist by Lahiru Kumara in Colombo. He returned to the crease the following day and immediately went on the attack, hitting a six.

For Ashwin, however, there are moments when Pant needs to prioritise the team's position over his natural instinct to attack.

'I am just talking about the times when these chances are being taken when the game is on the line. I love Rishabh the player. It is about playing situations in this format,' he said.

Accountability and Comparisons

The former spinner also rejected the idea that certain players should be given special treatment because they possess rare match-winning ability. He believes the same standards should apply to everyone, while pointing out that Pant now has enough experience to take greater responsibility.

'Don't give one player special treatment. This once-in-a-generation player backing, then give it to everyone. Jaiswal is also such a player. All I'm saying, Rishabh, is that he is experienced, he has played 50 Tests. He needs to take responsibility.'

Ashwin also drew comparisons with Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist, two of Test cricket's most destructive batters, to underline that attacking cricket and situational awareness can go hand in hand. He believes Pant has all the ingredients to become an even more complete player if he learns to balance his natural aggression with greater awareness of the match situation.

'The day you tell him the truth, he will be an all-format player for India,' Ashwin said.