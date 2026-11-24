'I will not tolerate individuals deliberately using my name, my personal life, or my past to spread negativity, create unnecessary controversy, damage my reputation, or gain publicity and attention at my expense.'

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw broke his silence after Yograj Singh's controversial remarks comparing his career decline to Vinod Kambli's, while issuing a strong warning over defamatory comments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Key Points Prithvi Shaw has threatened legal action for derogatory remarks about his lifestyle.

Yograj Singh had compared Shaw's lifestyle to that of Vinod Kambli's.

Shaw acknowledged his troubled past but stated he would not tolerate anyone damaging his reputation or using his name for negative publicity.

Talented Maharashtra captain and opener Prithvi Shaw, who has been sidelined from the Indian team, has threatened legal action after remarks made against him by Yograj Singh, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Shaw said his troubled lifestyle in the past is no secret but insisted that he would not allow anyone to damage his reputation further.

In an interview with Sports Launchpad, Yograj compared Shaw's lifestyle to that of former India batter Vinod Kambli's lifestyle and suggested it had negatively impacted his career.

Shaw's Warning

IMAGE: Prithivi Shaw's statement on his Instagram Story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

While not specifically mentioning Yograj, Shaw shared a video on his Instagram story along with a lengthy note responding to the remarks.

In his response, Shaw issued a final warning, stating that his silence should not be mistaken for weakness. 'My past is a part of my life, and I have absolutely nothing to hide or be ashamed of. However, I will not tolerate individuals deliberately using my name, my personal life, or my past to spread negativity, create unnecessary controversy, damage my reputation, or gain publicity and attention at my expense.

'There is a clear difference between expressing an opinion and deliberately targeting someone with false, misleading, defamatory, or malicious content. Let this be a clear and final warning: Any individual or platform engaging in such activities may face appropriate legal action.'