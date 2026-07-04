Don't copy Sooryavanshi blindly, youngsters must find their own game: Hayden

Matthew Hayden cautions young cricketers against blindly copying Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless batting style, backs Shubman Gill's consistency, and raises concerns over the future of bilateral ODI cricket amid the franchise boom.

IMAGE: Sustainability, not short-term success, will determine Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's long-term legacy, says Matthew Hayden. Photograph: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 'devil may care' approach towards batting looks magical but other teenagers trying to ape the boy wonder should ponder if that template is sustainable, Australian legend Matthew Hayden cautioned.

The 15-year-old Sooryvanshi, whose much-awaited international debut has become a national discussion, has galloped into the collective consciousness of the cricketing universe with his attack at all costs style which has already created a new order in T20 cricket.

Key Points Matthew Hayden warns young cricketers against blindly imitating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ultra-aggressive batting style.

Says sustainability, not short-term success, will determine Sooryavanshi's long-term legacy.

Believes Shubman Gill's classical approach and Sooryavanshi's attacking style can both thrive in modern T20 cricket.

Says international cricket remains the benchmark despite the rise of franchise leagues.

When Hayden, who very recently saw Sooryavanshi perform in the IPL while sitting in the Gujarat Titans dugout, was asked whether Shubman Gill's classical batsmanship and the Bihar lad's pyrotechnics can co-exist in T20s, he gave an interesting take.

"We are talking about two very unique personalities. Can both (Gill and Sooryavanshi) styles exist? Absolutely. They already do. The challenge for any youngster watching someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is whether that style can be sustained over a long period," Hayden, owner of 15,000-plus international runs and 40 centuries, told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

For Hayden, Gill has already shown that his style of batting certainly has had the recipe for success at the international level.

"Shubman Gill has already shown that it can be done with consistency at the international level, and for me, international cricket remains the premium standard.

"Just as we see footballers like Lionel Messi represent both club and country successfully, there is room for different approaches in cricket," Hayden explained.

Hayden, who has been a coach and a respected cricket commentator, said each and every player should search within to find a way to go about their job in their own individual style.

"I strongly believe in helping players find their own inner warrior. Sooryavanshi and Shubman Gill are completely different personalities with different backgrounds and different journeys.

"That's the beauty of cricket. It's a skill-based game, and every player arrives with unique technical strengths and experiences," Hayden summed it up succinctly.

Hayden then cited an example of his playing days. As a southpaw, he admired his contemporary Brian Lara but knew that there was no point in trying to copy the Trinidadian's style.

"I grew up admiring Brian Lara, but I wasn't Brian Lara. I wasn't West Indian either. I grew up in regional Queensland where sport was central to everyday life.

"I developed my own game based on my instincts, and that eventually allowed me to become one of the best players in the world."

For Hayden, it is important for every player to find his own identity, making them unique.

"Sport is full of unique personalities. There will never be another Jonah Lomu (rugby great), another Lionel Messi or another Kelly Slater (surfer). "As coaches, our job is to discover those players, nurture their individuality and make sure their development is sustainable," Hayden put it aptly.

Bilateral ODIs are losing a bit of context save marquee events

Hayden, who is now co-owner of franchise Glasgow Cosmics in European T20 Premier League (ETPL), doesn't hesitate that 50-over cricket is suffering from existential crisis amid the advent of franchise based T20 leagues across the cricketing globe.

"One-day cricket is probably the format facing the biggest questions at the moment. Bilateral cricket has also become increasingly difficult outside the marquee series like India versus Australia or Australia versus England," Hayden echoed sentiments of India great Ravichandran Ashwin.

"It's a very interesting thought, and there is certainly an air of inevitability about it when you look at how other professional sports have evolved.

"Cricket is unique because it's fundamentally an international game governed by the ICC. The ICC has some very important questions to answer regarding the future structure of the sport and the balance between franchise and international cricket," he added.

Hayden also pointed out a practical problem about the viability of 50-over cricket.

"Countries such as the West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka -great cricketing nations - often find themselves feeling insecure and isolated within the current international structure.

"From my perspective today, though, I'm proud to be helping develop a franchise system in Scotland, one that can grow participation among boys and girls, provide opportunities for local players and compete for attention alongside sports like football and rugby," he added.