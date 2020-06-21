News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel no more

Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel no more

Source: PTI
June 21, 2020 22:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image used for representational purposes

Legendary first-class spinner Rajinder Goel died on Sunday owing to age-related illnesses.

He was 77. He is survived by his wife, and son Nitin Goel, who has also played first-class cricket and is a domestic match-referee.

"It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and personally for me. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has ever seen. His contribution to the game post retirement was massive," former BCCI president Ranbir Singh Mahendra said, expressing his grief.

 

“Very sad news Rajinder Goel ji is no more #RipRajindergoel ji,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

The left-arm spinner, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 first-class wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North Zone in domestic cricket.

It was Bedi who presented him the BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

He played first-class cricket till age of 44. Before Kapil Dev broke on to the scene, Goel was the greatest cricketer to have emerged from Haryana.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

On this day: Windies win first edition of Cricket WC

On this day: Windies win first edition of Cricket WC

Confident Sreesanth readies for redemption

Confident Sreesanth readies for redemption

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use