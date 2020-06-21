Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel no more

Source:

June 21, 2020 22:18 IST

Legendary first-class spinner Rajinder Goel died on Sunday owing to age-related illnesses.

He was 77. He is survived by his wife, and son Nitin Goel, who has also played first-class cricket and is a domestic match-referee.

"It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and personally for me. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has ever seen. His contribution to the game post retirement was massive," former BCCI president Ranbir Singh Mahendra said, expressing his grief.

“Very sad news Rajinder Goel ji is no more #RipRajindergoel ji,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

The left-arm spinner, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 first-class wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North Zone in domestic cricket.

It was Bedi who presented him the BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

He played first-class cricket till age of 44. Before Kapil Dev broke on to the scene, Goel was the greatest cricketer to have emerged from Haryana.