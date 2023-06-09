News
Disney to offer free mobile streaming of cricket in India like rival JioCinema

June 09, 2023 14:08 IST
Hotstar

IMAGE: A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in front of displayed ‘Streaming service’. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Walt Disney Co's Hotstar will offer free streaming of cricket tournaments in India on mobile devices, a move similar to its top rival JioCinema, as it aims to court more users in the cricket-crazy country.

Hotstar on Friday said it will offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users.

 

The company lost the streaming rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to Reliance Industries' JioCinema earlier this year.

Research firm CLSA estimated that Hotstar's subscriber base shrank by nearly 5 million users following the move.

JioCinema, which made the tournament free to watch, clocked a record 1.47 billion digital views in the first weekend of the tournament.

While JioCinema is preparing to start charging users for its content, it plans to keep IPL streaming free, Jyoti Deshpande, president of Reliance's media and content business, told Bloomberg in an April Interview.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

