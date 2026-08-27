How Sonal Dinusha Helped Sri Lanka Pull Off Draw In Colombo

'It's a pleasure to get runs against India'

IMAGE: Sonal Dinusha battied brillantly to score an unbeaten 133 and help Sri Lanka draw the 2nd Test in Colombo on Thursday. Photograph: SLC/X

Key Points Sonal Dinusha scored an unbeaten 133, leading Sri Lanka's fightback to secure a draw against India in the second Test.

Dinusha formed a vital century-run partnership with Keshara Nuwantha, frustrating the Indian bowling attack.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla praised Dinusha's performance, comparing his batting style to that of Sachin Tendulkar.

Dinusha finished the two-Test series as the highest run-scorer, accumulating 420 runs at an average of 140.00, including three centuries and one fifty.

The young cricketer showcased exceptional resilience and defensive technique, batting through pressure and physical discomfort.

Sri Lanka produced a remarkable fightback to force a draw against India in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Thursday, with Sonal Dinusha leading the resistance with a magnificent unbeaten 133. Dinusha forged a century-run stand with Keshara Nuwantha to frustrate India and stayed put to help snatch a memorable draw.

Dinusha's Post-Match Reflections

'When the team is down, I wanted to get runs for the team,' player of the match Dinusha said at the post-match presentation. 'Getting runs against India is a pleasure as a player.' Dinusha showed gratitude to his coaches and family before hailing his teammates for pulling off the unexpected draw.

'I should mention who helped me get here. I want to mention our coaching staff, my school coach and provincial coach, and my family as well. It's really about the preparation at Galle, and I had an idea about the turning pitches, so I practised for that," Dinusha said.

Reflecting on his partnership with the tailenders, the left-handed batter praised their contribution and said it helped him build the innings.

'I would like to mention that the tailenders batted really well. It helped me get runs as well. I tried to do my best, reading the situation,' he added.

Tendulkar Comparison and Batting Prowess

'Dinusha looking like Tendulkar' Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla hailed Dinusha for his consistent performances against India in the ongoing Test series, while comparing him to Sachin Tendulkar.

Posting on his X, Shukla said, 'This Sonal of Sri Lanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful Test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC.' Dinusha was the chief catalyst of that eventuality.

How this young cricketer, who is playing only his fifth Test, managed to rise above the situational pressure and cramping on his legs to bat the whole day will be a study material for several coaches and players in the years to come.

There is this innate elegance to Dinusha's batting especially while driving and pulling. But today he was ready to play ugly, trusting his defensive game. He smothered spinners' turn from the back foot and moved well behind the ball against the quicker bowlers.

The Indians tried gamely even in patches, employing short-pitch balls and down the leg side delivery tactics to deprive Dinusha of strike, and get the late order batters in line against spinners. But Dinusha and the tailenders blunted the waves of attack.

Series Performance

Dinusha finished the two-Test series against India with impressive numbers, scoring 420 runs in four innings at an average of 140.00. His highest score in the series was an unbeaten 133, and he recorded three centuries and one fifty across the two matches. He was also the highest run-getter of the series.