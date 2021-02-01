DK keen on taking Tamil Nadu cricket forward

Source:

February 01, 2021 10:07 IST

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda by seven wickets in the finals of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photograph: Domestic Cricket/Twitter

Dinesh Karthik continues to be the undisputed leader of Tamil Nadu cricket team, as they secured their second domestic T20 crown on Sunday.

After winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Tamil Nadu skipper said that he is very keen on taking cricket forward in the state and he also highlighted how Tamil Nadu has been successful in producing international cricketers.

Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda by seven wickets in the finals of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday to win the title. Baba Aparajith played an unbeaten knock of 29 runs to guide Tamil Nadu in the run-chase of 121 runs. Dinesh Karthik's side had suffered a loss to Karnataka in the finals of 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but the side managed to pass the final hurdle in the current edition.

“It really hurt us last year. We lost by a whisker. This year, we had our sights on the knockouts and then we got consistent. It’s the sign of a good team. I think just the fact that there are players like (T) Natarajan and (Washington) Sundar in the Indian team, who were in this team last year, is the sign of a team doing well. I’m sure there are a few who’ll go on from this team as well,” a euphoric Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I am very keen on taking our state cricket forward and playing for the country is always on my mind. This is the biggest stadium in the world. The outfield and the wickets throughout were fantastic. To have an IPL game is here is going to be fantastic. Everything looks big here. Support staff have done a great job," he added.