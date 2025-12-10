HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dinesh Karthik joins London Spirit as batting coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 10, 2025 15:15 IST

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: This is Dinesh Karthik's maiden foray into a support staff role outside the IPL. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India batter Dinesh Karthik joined London Spirit as the Hundred franchise's mentor and batting coach, the team announced on Wednesday.

This is Karthik's maiden foray into a support staff role outside the IPL, where he works in a similar role with champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"It's a pleasure to welcome DK to the London Spirit. He is a truly original thinker and his vast experience in short-format and franchise cricket will be invaluable to us," Spirit director of cricket Mo Bobat said in a statement.

"He's also great fun to work with and brings an infectious energy and enthusiasm to everything he does," said Bobat,

who is also RCB's director of cricket.

Karthik has finished his playing career after the IPL 2024, but appears in other leagues. The 40-year-old is currently in the roster of Sharjah Warriorz in the UAE's ILT20.

He had also played for Paarl Royals in the previous edition of the SA20.

 

"What an exciting time to be joining London Spirit. When I heard about the plans and the ambitions of Mo, MCC and the Tech Titans, I was really enthusiastic to join. To spend the English summer working at Lord's is truly a dream come true.

"It is the ground where I made my debut for India and I played my last Test match - Lord's is very close to my heart. I can't wait to see the squad come together and to work with some exceptional cricketers next year," said Karthik.

Karthik, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India, will be striving to help Spirit reach their maiden Hundred final. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Kohli closes in on No1 as Rohit clings to ODI throne
Hardik Reveals Rockstar Mindset Behind His Return
IPL Teams In Search Of New Captain
Did Bumrah Overstep? No-Ball Controversy Erupts
What Are Sachin and Salman Up To?

