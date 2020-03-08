News
Dilshan stars in Lanka win over Aus Legends

Dilshan stars in Lanka win over Aus Legends

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 08, 2020 23:46 IST

Nathan Reardon

IMAGE: Nathan Reardon's 96 was in vain for Australia Legends. Photograph: PTI

Former Sri Lanka skipper Tilakratne Dilshan held his nerve as Sri Lanka Legends defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

 

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka Legends scored 161 for 8 and then bowled out Australia for 154.

The Sri Lankan bowlers had reduced the Aussies to 59 for 7, but Nathan Reardon (96) gave them a real scare as he took the Aussies close to victory with fighting knock.

Dilshan, who grabbed three wickets, was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Australia needed 17 runs off six balls, but Dilshan defended them successfully.

Earlier, Romesh Kaluwitharana, who had started the trend of hitting in ODIs in the 1996 World Cup, rolled back the years.

Kaluwitharana (30) and Chamara Kapugedra (28) made notable contributions.

A quick fire unbeaten 20 from pacer Farveez Maharoof took Sri Lanka past the 160-run mark.

Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza and Doherty took two wickets each.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
