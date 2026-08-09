Dilip Sardesai Gate Board Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium

'A true legend of Bombay cricket, fondly remembered always.'

IMAGE: The Dilip Sardesai Gate No. 3 Board was unveiled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: Ajinkya Naik/X

Key Points The Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled the 'Dilip Sardesai Gate No. 3 Board' at Wankhede Stadium on his 86th birth anniversary.

Dilip Sardesai was the first Indian batter to score a double century overseas (212 vs West Indies in 1971) and also the first to score a double century after following on in a Test.

His son Rajdeep Sardesai and family attended the ceremony, along with MCA president Ajinkya Naik and other officials.

Sardesai played 30 Tests, scoring 2001 runs with an average of 39.23, including a double century and four centuries.

The Mumbai Cricket Association honoured batting great Dilip Sardesai on his 86th birth anniversary by unveiling the 'Dilip Sardesai Gate No. 3 Board' at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

His son Rajdeep Sardesai and family attended the unveiling ceremony along with MCA president Ajinkya Naik and the association's office bearers and apex council members.

A Pioneer in Indian Cricket

IMAGE: Rajdeep Sardesai poses in front of the Dilip Sardesai Gate at the Wankhede Stadium. Photograph: Rajdeep Sardesai/X

Sardesai, who passed away in 2007, was the first Indian batter to score a double century overseas. He scored 212 against the mighty West Indies pace attack in Kingston in 1971. He was also the first Indian to score a double century after following on in a Test -- hitting 200 not out against New Zealand in Mumbai in 1965.

Born on August 8, 1940 at Margao, Goa, Sardesai made his Test debut against England at Kanpur in December 1961 and played his last Test against the same team at Delhi in December 1972.

In a career spanning 11 years, Sardesai played 30 Tests and scored 2001 runs in 55 innings with an average of 39.23 helped by a double century and four centuries. Sardesai, who was considered India's best batsman against spin bowling, died in Mumbai on June 2, 2007.

Remembering A Legend

'The 1970-71 tour of the West Indies was his finest play -- he scored 642 runs, including two centuries and a double hundred, and was the cornerstone of India's historic series win. A true legend of Bombay cricket, fondly remembered always,' said Mumbai Cricket Association on X.

'On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dilip Sardesai Sir, we unveiled the Dilip Sardesai Gate No. 3 Board near NS Road, Marine Drive,' MCA president Naik said on X.

'His contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket remains immense and will always be remembered. It was an honour to have Rajdeep Sardesai and family, along with MCA Office Bearers and Apex Council Members, present on this special occasion.'

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