Digvesh Rathi brings back his viral notebook celebration

Digvesh Rathi's popular 'notebook' celebration in the Delhi Premier League resulted in a significant penalty, highlighting the strict adherence to the Code of Conduct in domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Digvesh Rathi brings back his famous notebook celebration. Photograph: DPL/Instagram

Key Points Digvesh Rathi performed his viral 'notebook' celebration after dismissing Priyansh Arya in the Delhi Premier League.

Rathi was penalised 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points for breaching Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct.

Outer Delhi Warriors defeated Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs in a high-scoring DPL match.

Yajas Sharma (86 off 36) and Akshay Saini (49* off 23) were key contributors for Outer Delhi Warriors' strong total of 219/5.

Aman Chaudhary's 4/38 spell was crucial in turning the game for the Warriors after Purani Dilli 6's strong start.

Digvesh Rathi had another chance to pull out his famous ‘notebook’ celebration, and he did not miss it after dismissing Priyansh Arya in the Delhi Premier League on Sunday.

The moment came in the 10th over when Rathi bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off. Arya went for a big shot down the ground but failed to get the desired connection, with Rohan Rathi completing the catch at long-on.

As soon as the dismissal was confirmed, Digvesh made his way towards Arya and brought out the familiar notebook celebration, recreating the viral send-off that has made him a talking point in Indian cricket.

Penalty For Viral Notebook Celebration

Arya walked back for 30 off 21 balls (with a four and two sixes), while Rathi finished with impressive figures of 3/25 from his four overs.

However, the celebration also came at a cost. Rathi was penalised 30 per cent of his match fee and handed two demerit points for breaching Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct over his send-off to Arya.

Outer Delhi Warriors' Dominant Batting

Earlier, Outer Delhi Warriors produced a strong batting performance to defeat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs in a high-scoring Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 fixture.

Batting first, the Warriors posted a huge 219/5 in 20 overs, with Yajas Sharma, Akshay Saini and Harsh Tyagi playing key roles.

The Warriors got off to a flying start as openers Priyansh Arya and Yajas Sharma added 120 runs for the first wicket in just over nine overs. Arya played a quick knock of 30 off 21 balls before being dismissed, but Yajas continued to attack the Purani Dilli 6 bowlers.

Yajas was in complete control and kept scoring at a rapid pace. He eventually fell for an excellent 86 off 36 balls (with 10 fours and five sixes), but the Warriors continued to score freely despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs.

With the innings needing a strong finish, Harsh Tyagi and Akshay Saini stepped up and added 55 runs for the fifth wicket. Tyagi scored 32 off 15 balls (with a four and three sixes), while Saini provided the final push with a quick-fire 49* off 23 balls (with three fours and sixes each) to take the Warriors to 219/5.

For Purani Dilli 6, Digvesh Rathi was the standout bowler, returning figures of 3/25 in his four overs.

Purani Dilli 6's Valiant Chase Falls Short

Chasing 220, Purani Dilli 6 also made an impressive start. Openers Samarth Seth and Aryan Gaur put together 104 runs for the first wicket, giving their side hope of chasing down the big target.

Gaur led the attack with a brilliant 65 off 37 balls (with six fours and four sixes), while Seth contributed 42 off 24 balls (with four boundaries and two sixes). However, the Warriors fought back strongly once the opening partnership was broken.

Aman Chaudhary played a key role in turning the game in the Warriors' favour, picking up three wickets in his first three overs and eventually completing his spell with figures of 4/38 in four overs. The wickets triggered a mini-collapse and put Purani Dilli 6 under pressure.

Lalit Yadav (29 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Ashwini Chillar (19 in 13) then tried to rebuild the innings, but the required run rate continued to climb. Yadav was eventually dismissed hit wicket by Harsh Tyagi for 29 off 23 balls.

With Purani Dilli 6 needing 41 runs from the final over, the result was virtually decided as Outer Delhi Warriors managed an easy win.

DPL Standings Update

Outer Delhi Warriors are at the second spot in the table, with five wins, two losses and a tie, giving them 11 points, with Purani Dilli 6 at third spot with nine points.