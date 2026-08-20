Did Mumbai Indians Drop A Major Hint About Hardik Pandya?

Mumbai Indians' cryptic Instagram post has ignited fresh speculation about Hardik Pandya's IPL future.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Key Points Hardik Pandya's IPL future is uncertain, with widespread speculation about his departure from Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly interested in a trade deal for the all-rounder.

Mumbai Indians' recent Instagram post, captioned 'Memo: Make it HP coded,' has sparked fan speculation that Pandya might remain with the team.

Hardik Pandya's IPL future has dominated cricket headlines for the past couple of months.

The all-rounder is widely expected to leave Mumbai Indians and join a new franchise ahead of next year's IPL 2027.

Speculation is rife that the 32 year old could move to either the Chennai Super Kings or the Kolkata Knight Riders, with both teams reportedly working on a trade deal with MI.

Mumbai Indians' Insta Post Fuels Speculation

But MI's latest Instagram post has thrown an interesting twist into the drama involving Hardik.

The five-time IPL champions shared a few pictures of their captain, captioning it: 'Memo: Make it HP coded.'

MI fans reacted positively to the post, with many believing that this could be a sign of Hardik staying back at the team where he started his IPL career in 2015.

'Hence Proved Hardik Gonna Stay In MI,' one fan replied.

'My powerful Hardik Pandya,' commented another fan.

'Please don't trade 33 we want him to play with MI,' pleaded a fan.

Pandya captained Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in GT's debut season in 2022 before he moved back to Mumbai Indians in 2024.

The all-rounder had played seven seasons for Mumbai Indians before he joined the Gujarat Titans as their skipper.

Earlier this month, Hardik faced a big setback when a potential deal to return to the Gujarat Titans was rejected over his demand to take over the captaincy, it was reported by the Indian Express newspaper.

The Indian Express reported stated that Hardik's return was turned down by Gujarat Titans after he made it conditional to be reinstated as captain.