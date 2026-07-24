Did Gambhir's Absence In Zimbabwe Help India? Fans Think So

India's convincing T20I victory against Zimbabwe has ignited a debate among fans on social media regarding the coaching impact of Gautam Gambhir and the perceived positive influence of V V S Laxman's leadership.

IMAGE: Fans criticised Gautam Gambhir's coaching tenure. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid 18-ball fifty led India to a seven wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I, chasing 126 in 13.2 overs.

Social media users linked India's relaxed performance under V V S Laxman to Gautam Gambhir's absence, suggesting a more positive team environment.

Fans criticised Gambhir's coaching tenure, citing recent series defeats to Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia, England and Ireland as evidence of the team's regression.

Conversely, some fans urged caution, arguing that a single victory against Zimbabwe is insufficient to judge a coach's influence or the team's overall direction.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking 18-ball fifty helped India chase down 126 in just 13.2 overs to beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20I.

Soon after the win, social media was flooded with posts from fans who claimed the result highlighted Gautam Gambhir's absence from the dressing room.

Laxman's Leadership and Team Dynamics

With V V S Laxman overseeing the team, a section of supporters argued that India looked more relaxed and played with greater freedom.

Several fans pointed out that the core of the side remained largely unchanged, with Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma all featuring, yet the team's approach appeared noticeably different.

Many compared the performance with India's recent T20I series defeats to Ireland and England, suggesting the dressing room atmosphere under Laxman made a difference.

Some posts even claimed that 'environment is more important than experience,' arguing that a positive team environment allowed the players to express themselves more freely.

Criticism and Defence of Gambhir's Tenure

The victory also revived criticism of Gambhir's tenure as head coach. Fans shared lists of India's recent setbacks across formats, including series defeats to Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia, England and Ireland, questioning whether the team has gone backwards under his leadership.

Some went as far as calling Gambhir the biggest reason behind India's recent struggles, while also criticising the team management's selection decisions.

At the same time, not everyone agreed with that assessment. Several fans urged others not to overreact to a single victory, pointing out that Zimbabwe are a different challenge compared to teams such as Australia, England or New Zealand.

They argued that one dominant performance is too small a sample to judge the influence of a coach.