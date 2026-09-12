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Did Dhoni Ask for 25 per cent? CSK Gives Blunt Reply

By REDIFF CRICKET September 12, 2026 11:52 IST 3 Minutes Read
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MS Dhoni's reported bid for a stake in Chennai Super Kings has been denied by the franchise, which said the former captain never approached them about buying a share in the IPL team.

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni remains closely associated with Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • CSK denies Dhoni stake bid: Franchise says Dhoni never approached them about buying a stake.
  • 25% claim disputed: Reports said Dhoni sought 25%, later 20%, before allegedly being offered 5.5%.
  • Dhoni already owns shares: He is reportedly holding more than one lakh CSK shares through private transactions.
  • Chopra questions the claim: Aakash Chopra called the reported 25% stake demand unrealistic.
 

CSK Denies Dhoni Stake Bid

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's reported bid for a stake in Chennai Super Kings has been denied by the franchise, with a senior CSK official saying the former captain never approached the team about buying into the IPL side.

The denial comes after reports claimed Dhoni had sought a 25 per cent stake, later reducing his demand to 20 per cent, before allegedly being offered a 5.5 per cent share.

"MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don't have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either," a senior CSK functionary told Cricbuzz.
Dhoni remains closely associated with CSK and led the franchise to five IPL titles during his captaincy.

The report also claimed that Dhoni already owns some shares in the franchise. Since CSK's shares are not publicly traded and the company is unlisted, they can be acquired privately through off-market transactions.

Dhoni's Existing CSK Shares

Dhoni is believed to hold more than one lakh shares in the franchise. However, that is a relatively small holding, with more than 30 crore outstanding shares held by the public, accounting for close to 40 per cent of CSK's total share capital.

Former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's family continues to hold a controlling stake of more than 55 per cent.

Based on the current valuation of IPL franchises, Dhoni's existing stake could be worth around Rs 2.6-3 crore. An IPL franchise was most recently sold for more than Rs 16,600 crore, while Dhoni's estimated net worth is around Rs 1,200 crore.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has also questioned the report, describing the claim that Dhoni sought a stake in CSK as unrealistic and even suggesting it could have been a planted story.

"There was talk of 1.7 to 1.8 billion when RCB were bought just now. Chennai Super Kings is the same kind of franchise. You can do the valuation however you want, but this is the franchise that has five trophies and has multiple franchises outside India as well," Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Chopra Calls 25% Claim 'Unrealistic'

Chopra pointed to CSK's history, success and brand value while explaining why a 25 per cent stake would be an enormous investment.

"They have got a legacy and a lot going for them. Chennai Super Kings is a serious, serious brand. If it's worth 1.8 billion and Dhoni has asked for a 25 per cent stake in that, it is unrealistic. This isn't possible. No one gives 400 million to anyone. In fact, you have to invest 400 million to get a 25 per cent stake. It is a bizarre number. Nobody is going to give anyone 25 per cent in an IPL team."

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Mahendra Singh DhoniCSKIPLChennai Super KingsAakash Chopra

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