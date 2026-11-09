Did Agarkar-Gambhir Edge Shami Out?

Mohammed Shami retired from Tests after 64 matches and 229 wickets, raising questions over selection policies under Agarkar and Gambhir despite strong domestic performances and persistent comeback efforts.

IMAGE: While India continue to invest in younger fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami remains active in white-ball cricket and could still stake a claim for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami retired from Tests after a 13-year career, finishing with 229 wickets in 64 matches and leaving questions over India's handling of his comeback.

Despite impressive domestic returns, including 37 Ranji wickets in 2025-2026, Shami failed to regain his place in India's Test side.

Shami questioned the lack of clarity over his non-selection and suggested his prospects had changed since Gautam Gambhir took charge as head coach.

Mohammed Shami's decision to retire from Test cricket may have brought the curtain down on a distinguished 13-year career, but it has also raised uncomfortable questions about whether India's selection policies under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and then chief selector Ajit Agarkar left the brilliant pacer with little chance of making a comeback.

Shami announced his retirement on Friday, November 6, 2026, exactly 13 years after making his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

He finished with 229 wickets from 64 Tests at an average of 27.71, making him India's sixth-highest wicket-taking fast bowler in the format.

A nine-wicket haul on debut set the tone for a career in which his ability to extract seam movement and swing with both the new and old ball made him a formidable force across conditions.

His last Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in England.

Shami Keeps the Fire Burning

At 35, Shami was still producing the goods in domestic cricket, taking wickets for Bengal despite a career repeatedly interrupted by injuries.

He took 37 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy matches in 2025-2026 at an average of 16.72 and has claimed 14 wickets in three matches in the ongoing season.

Yet, a return to the Test side never materialised, raising questions over whether fitness concerns and a changing selection philosophy had effectively closed the door on one of India's most accomplished fast bowlers.

Agarkar had cited fitness concerns for his absence while Shami himself expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the team management and selectors.

'No One Gave Me Clarity'

In March 2026, in an appearance on The Shubhankar Mishra Show, Shami suggested that his prospects had changed since Gambhir took charge as head coach.

'I don't know why I keep getting overlooked from the Indian team even after performing well. But one thing is certain, ever since the new coach came in, I haven't been getting a place in the team. I don't know whether the coach likes me or dislikes me, but no one has given me any clarification about why I'm not in the squad,' he said.

Shami had also taken a pointed dig at the selection panel headed by Agarkar after being overlooked for the white-ball tour of Australia, insisting that his availability for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy was proof of his fitness. He maintained that keeping the selectors informed was not his responsibility.

India's preference for building a younger pace attack, with Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna among the established options and youngsters Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj getting opportunities, has further complicated Shami's prospects.

2027 World Cup Remains in Sight

His retirement is limited to Tests. Shami remains active in white-ball cricket and has a strong case for consideration ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, having taken 24 wickets in the 2023 edition, including a record 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal.

Whether age, fitness concerns or a changing team philosophy ultimately cut short his Test career, Shami's exit leaves a difficult question: Did Indian cricket give one of its finest fast bowlers a fair chance to finish on his own terms?