Sri Lanka Recall Dickwella, Madushanka For First Test Against India

Sri Lanka Cricket has unveiled its 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against India, marking the return of veteran wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella.

IMAGE: Dhananjaya de Silva will lead Sri Lanka in the opening Test against India in Galle, with Kamindu Mendis appointed his deputy. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 16-member squad for the first Test against India.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella makes a comeback to the Test squad.

This series is a crucial part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 16-member squad for the first match of the two-Test series against India, with experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella and left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka making a comeback to the team.

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the team, with Kamindu Mendis appointed his deputy.

Dickwella has been included as the wicketkeeper in the absence of Kusal Mendis, who has been ruled out of the opening Test due to injury, said a report in Cricinfo. The left-hander makes a comeback to the Test team after a gap of nearly three years, having last featured against New Zealand in 2023.

Batter Pathum Nissanka has also not been included in the squad because of an injury.

Squad Composition And Key Players

Youngsters -- batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara and off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha -- are likely to make their Test debuts in Galle.

The batting line-up features Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha.

Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya and Nuwantha are the three specalists spinners in the squad.

Left-armer Madushanka also returns to the Test team after three years, bolstering a strong pace attack comprising of Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando.

The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150. Sri Lanka is at sixth, with a win, a draw and two losses.

Sri Lanka squad for Galle Test: Dhananjaya de Silva (Captain), Kamindu Mendis (Vice-captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (w/k), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.