India's versatile wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has expressed his unwavering commitment to the national team, stating he is prepared to take on any responsibility, even bowling, to serve his country.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel speaks to the media after Day 4 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Dhruv Jurel is committed to playing any role for Team India, including bowling, if required.

Jurel scored an attacking 78 runs off 79 balls in the 1st Test, playing as a specialist batter.

He attributed India's strong batting performance to three consecutive days of sunshine, which dried out the pitch.

Jurel noted that overcast conditions would have offered more assistance to bowlers, based on his India A experience.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel underlined his commitment to the team, stating that he is ready to take up any role assigned to him, even if it means playing as a bowler. Jurel, who featured as a specialist batter with Rishabh Pant taking up the wicketkeeping duties, smashed with an attacking 78 off 79 deliveries, including seven fours and a six.

Commitment to the Team

He emphasised that representing the country remains his priority and that he is always ready to take on any role assigned to him by the team. "I'm playing for my country, and I'm ready to take up any responsibility the team gives me. Even if I'm asked to play as a bowler, I'll do it. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I'll always be ready to give my best for the country. Nobody can question my commitment or readiness to serve the team," Jurel told the reporters after stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Wellington.

Impact of Pitch Conditions

Jurel attributed India's historic batting performance to the favourable weather conditions, noting that three consecutive days of sunshine caused the pitch to dry out, offering less assistance to the bowlers. Reflecting on his experience from the India A matches ahead of the Test series, Jurel said he had expected the surface to offer more assistance had the conditions been cloudy or overcast.

"As you mentioned, we had played a few India A matches, and from what I observed, the conditions depend more on the weather than just the nature of the pitch. Had it been slightly cloudy or overcast, I'm sure there would have been something in the surface for the bowlers as well.

"We didn't expect three consecutive days of sunshine, which meant the pitch kept drying out. I think that was the main reason things turned out differently from what we had anticipated," he added.