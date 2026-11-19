'Dhoni's edge is trust built on calm, finishing, and silence. He never overexposed, never chased controversy, never sold every category.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni signed up for Chennai Super Kings at the inaugural IPL player auction in 2008 for $1.5 million. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Instagram

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement could create fresh opportunities for brands seeking to leverage his loyal fan base and trusted public image.

Dhoni featured among India's top 10 most valued celebrities, alongside Virat Kohli, in Kroll reports since 2021.

He was India's second most visible celebrity in television advertising between January and September 2026, with an eight per cent share.

Reduced match visibility, emerging younger stars and past endorsement controversies could pose challenges to Dhoni's future brand appeal.

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri once famously remarked that Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished off in style.

On Tuesday, the former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings legend announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, having bid adieu to international cricket in 2020.

All five of CSK's IPL titles have come under his captaincy. Going forward, Thala (leader in Tamil) to legions of CSK will remain associated with the franchise as a mentor.

For fans, this means that the "safest hands on the ground" will no longer be seen in action.

For brands, however, it could open up an opportunity to tap into Captain Cool's loyal fan base, small-town persona, and the quiet charisma he has cultivated over the years.

"Dhoni's edge is trust built on calm, finishing, and silence. He never overexposed, never chased controversy, never sold every category," says Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor, Indian Institute of Human Brands.

"That scarcity makes his endorsement feel like a captain's choice, not a paid ad," he adds.

Dhoni's popularity has been reflected in his brand value over the years. According to the annual Kroll India Celebrity Brand Valuation reports, Dhoni has featured among the top 10 most valued Indian celebrities since 2021.

He is the only cricketer, apart from Virat Kohli, to have consistently featured in the list.

"Down the line, he might not be remembered in the same league as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar or Kapil Dev, but he has managed to build a brand for himself and there's still some fuel left in him there," says Samit Sinha, founder of Alchemist Brand Consulting.

Brands were quick to respond to the announcement on Tuesday, with dozens across categories taking to social media to pay tribute to Dhoni.

Netflix India, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, ChatGPT India, Domino's, KitKat, and Google India were among the brands that put out creative posts celebrating his journey.

"Dhoni brings much more than popularity to the table. His leadership, temperament, and trust earned over the years give him a distinct starting point," says Mumbai-based brand strategist Rupesh Kashyap.

However, Kashyap adds that the challenge will be to demonstrate that Dhoni's understanding, influence, and credibility extend beyond the game.

Dhoni remains a top TV advertising face

Dhoni's retirement did not come as a surprise. He spent a large part of IPL 2026 in the pavilion because of an injury.

However, the absence of his trademark helicopter shots and lightning-fast stumpings has done little to dent his brand presence.

According to a report by media research platform TAM AdEx, Dhoni was the second most visible celebrity in television advertising between January and September 2026, with a share of 8 per cent.

The category was led by actor Shah Rukh Khan. The report also revealed that Dhoni was associated with 33 brands, down from previous years when his brand associations were estimated at more than 40.

"He has not been very visible. His 'iconic' performances have also declined. It is unlikely that his brand fee will see a sharp rise in the coming time," says Sinha.

Goyal adds that without visibility in live matches, relevance fades and younger stars are also emerging.

"He has shifted from player to mentor, but he has to now also be his own brand custodian and storyteller, choosing fewer, deeper, long-term brand partnerships," adds Goyal.

Dhoni's reluctance to chase popularity has largely kept him away from controversy, particularly outside the cricket field.

However, his six- to seven-year association with real estate developer Amrapali group did land the cricketer in troubled waters.

The developer had been accused of fraudulently siphoning off money paid by tens of thousands of homebuyers.

In 2016, aggrieved residents of Noida's Amrapali Sapphire called on Dhoni to disassociate himself from the real estate group or press it to complete its pending projects. Dhoni ended his association with the brand that year.

In 2017, the cricketer received a legal notice after endorsing two rival gym chains.

More recently, the former captain faced an ethical backlash over his campaigns for real-money gaming application Dream11.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff