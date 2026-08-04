Dhoni's High-Speed KTM Ride Has Fans Buzzing

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showcased his enduring passion for motorcycles by riding a KTM 390 Duke at the Madras International Circuit.

IMAGE: M S Dhoni showcases his passion for motorcycles in Chennai. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Prakash/X

Key Points M S Dhoni indulged his passion for motorcycles at the Madras International Circuit.

He rode a KTM 390 Duke during a promotional event by TVS Eurogrip.

Dhoni enjoyed high-speed laps, delighting fans in attendance.

Away from the cricket field, Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to indulge in one of his biggest passions -- motorcycles.

The former India captain was back on two wheels as he rode a KTM 390 Duke at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai, near Chennai, during a promotional event organised by TVS Eurogrip.

Dhoni enjoyed a few high-speed laps around the permanent racing circuit, much to the delight of fans in attendance.

Videos and pictures from the event soon flooded social media, with Thala once again reminding everyone of his enduring love for bikes and speed.