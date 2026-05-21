Dhoni will be available if CSK qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs, says Hussey

'I can confirm he is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he will definitely join back up with the team.'

IMAGE: Despite not playing, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has remained with the CSK squad throughout the campaign, travelling with the team and supporting players from the dugout. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Dhoni is not available for CSK's final group match against Gujarat Titans due to a thumb injury.

He has missed 13 matches this season because of continuing fitness problems.

CSK need to beat Titans in their last league game and hope for other results to go their way to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not feature in Chennai Super Kings' must-win final IPL league match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday because of injury, said CSK batting coach Michael Hussey.



Hussey stated that Dhoni, who is yet to play this season, is not available for the match due to a thumb injury but might be ready to play if CSK manages to qualify for the playoffs.



CSK, on 12 points from 13 games, need to beat Titans in their last league game and hope for other results to go their way to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.



"I can confirm he is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he will definitely join back up with the team. He has got a bit of a sore thumb, so it is recovering nicely, but he would not be ready for this match. But hopefully, if we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he will be alright," Hussey said on Wednesday.

Dhoni has missed all 13 games this season

Dhoni, 44, made a brief appearance in CSK's yellow jersey when he walked out for the team photograph during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai on Monday, May 18, 2026.



Though he was not in the playing XI, the sight of the five-time IPL-winning captain on the field turned an emotional evening into a memorable one for CSK supporters amid growing speculation that this could be his final IPL season.



The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has now missed all 13 matches this season because of continuing fitness problems.



Dhoni first suffered a serious calf strain during pre-season training, which ruled him out at the start of the tournament. Just as hopes of a comeback grew, he reportedly picked up a thumb injury, further delaying his return to competitive action.



Despite not playing, Dhoni has remained with the CSK squad throughout the campaign, travelling with the team and supporting players from the dugout.