News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni to co-produce animated spy series 'Captain 7'

Dhoni to co-produce animated spy series 'Captain 7'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 07, 2021 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to jointly produce an animated series, titled 'Captain 7'.

 

The project is a joint venture between Dhoni and wife Sakshi's production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO).

The first season of the spy series, which is currently in pre-production, will be based on Dhoni, the makers said in a statement.

The '7' in the title refers to Dhoni's jersey number which he donned in many limited overs games for the Indian team.

Billed as the country's first "animated spy universe", the show will launch with its first season in 2022.

"The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket," Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, said.

Sakshi promised that "Captain 7" will be a show full of "adventure."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rohit, Bumrah, Pandyas shake a leg
Rohit, Bumrah, Pandyas shake a leg
Thala Dhoni 'fully loaded' in the nets...
Thala Dhoni 'fully loaded' in the nets...
Who has hit the most 6s in IPL?
Who has hit the most 6s in IPL?
Delhi HC says wearing mask while driving alone must
Delhi HC says wearing mask while driving alone must
Mukhtar Ansari brought back to UP jail from Punjab
Mukhtar Ansari brought back to UP jail from Punjab
Residents near Wankhede want IPL games moved out
Residents near Wankhede want IPL games moved out
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged for 5th time in row
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged for 5th time in row

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Residents near Wankhede want IPL games moved out

Residents near Wankhede want IPL games moved out

Exclusive! 'We are confident Pant will do a good job'

Exclusive! 'We are confident Pant will do a good job'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use