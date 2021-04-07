Dhoni to co-produce animated spy series 'Captain 7'

Source:

Edited By:

April 07, 2021 12:16 IST

IMAGE: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to jointly produce an animated series, titled 'Captain 7'.

The project is a joint venture between Dhoni and wife Sakshi's production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO).



The first season of the spy series, which is currently in pre-production, will be based on Dhoni, the makers said in a statement.



The '7' in the title refers to Dhoni's jersey number which he donned in many limited overs games for the Indian team.



Billed as the country's first "animated spy universe", the show will launch with its first season in 2022.



"The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket," Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, said.



Sakshi promised that "Captain 7" will be a show full of "adventure."