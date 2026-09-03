Dhoni-Pant Viral Video Sparks New Hookah Debate

A recent viral video featuring M S Dhoni and Rishabh Pant has once again brought Dhoni's alleged hookah habit into the public spotlight.

IMAGE: M S Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's viral party video has fans debating Dhoni's alleged hookah habit. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vikas/X

Key Points A viral video from a Rishabh Pant and M S Dhoni celebration has reignited discussions about Dhoni's alleged hookah habit.

The video features an unverified remark about smoking hookah, which fans quickly linked to Dhoni.

Former team-mates George Bailey and Irfan Pathan have previously alluded to Dhoni's liking for hookah in interviews.

A private celebration involving Rishabh Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned into a talking point on social media, with one particular moment in the viral video grabbing fans' attention.

Pant and Dhoni were seen partying and dancing with friends as the India wicket-keeper-batter celebrated some downtime after the Test series win over Sri Lanka.

But amid the music and food, a brief exchange has reignited an old conversation surrounding Dhoni's alleged fondness for hookah.

Viral Video Sparks Hookah Speculation

Amid the celebrations, fans were particularly focused on Dhoni, who appeared to be in a cheerful mood. At one point, Dhoni walks up to Pant and appears to whisper something in his ear.

Shortly afterwards, someone can be heard saying, 'Jara hookah peeke aata hoon (I'll go and smoke hookah).'

We could not independently verify who made the remark. However, fans were quick to link the comment to Dhoni, pointing to previous instances and discussions surrounding his reported liking for the hookah.

Dhoni's Past Hookah Mentions Resurface

In 2024, a video showing Dhoni smoking a hookah at a social gathering surfaced and quickly went viral.

Dhoni's former Chennai Super Kings team-mate George Bailey had also spoken about Dhoni's hookah habit in a 2018 video interview with Cricket Australia.

Bailey revealed that the CSK skipper 'likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there.'

Irfan Pathan's Anecdote Adds Fuel To The Fire

Dhoni's alleged hookah habit also came up in a candid anecdote shared by former all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Speaking to SportsTak, Irfan recalled a conversation he ad with Dhoni in 2008 after hearing media reports that the captain was unhappy with his bowling.

'During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify.'

'So Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect,' Irfan said.

The most talked-about part of that interview, however, came when Pathan stressed that he was never someone who tried to curry favour with team-mates off the field.

'I don't have a habit of setting up a hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better.'

That single remark was enough to send social media into overdrive. Fans flooded X with jokes and memes, speculating about who Pathan might have been referring to.

Pathan never named anyone, but many linked his comments to Dhoni, whose hookah videos had gone viral in the past.

Fans Divided On Dhoni's Private Choices

The latest Pant-Dhoni video has now reignited that conversation, with fans divided over whether Dhoni's private choices should be a matter of public debate.

One user defended the former India captain, writing, 'Let's be real - Hookah is a tradition in many states of India, part of culture for elders too. It's a casual, personal moment between two players who share a great bond. No need to make it a national debate. Let them enjoy their personal space.'

Another fan took a more light-hearted view of the controversy, 'When he smoked opponents on the ground, everyone cheered for him, when he is smoking a hookah in a private room, everyone starts trolling him. A man can't even enjoy his private life without being judged. As a society, we have failed today.'

However, not everyone was supportive. One user argued that Dhoni, given his influence among young fans, should set a different example, 'Dhoni should've encouraged Rishabh to choose fitness over late-night beer and hookah sessions. When millions of youngsters look up to you, setting the right example matters.'