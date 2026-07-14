Dhoni, Kriti Sanon's Edgbaston Moment Goes Viral

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and popular Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon captured significant attention from fans and media alike as they were spotted enjoying the India vs England ODI at Edgbaston.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni and Kriti Sanon at Edgbaston. Photograph: Screenshot

Key Points MS Dhoni and Kriti Sanon were prominent figures in the stands at the India vs England ODI in Edgbaston.

Dhoni's appearance garnered a huge cheer from the Edgbaston crowd when cameras focused on him.

Kriti Sanon, linked with London-based businessman Kabir Bahia, was also seen enjoying the match.

Dhoni had previously celebrated his 45th birthday at Trent Bridge while watching the third T20I between India and England.

The India vs England ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday had no shortage of star power but it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's presence in the stands that grabbed the most attention.

Celebrity Presence at the Match

The 45-year-old was spotted watching the match from the stands during England's innings and the moment the cameras turned towards him, the Edgbaston crowd broke into a huge cheer for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter. The former India captain was spotted enjoying the match with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva.

But Dhoni was not the only star presence at the venue. Kriti, who has been linked with London-based businessman Kabir Bahia, was spotted enjoying the match as Dhoni's appearance once again became a major talking point among fans.

Dhoni also celebrated his 45th birthday at Trent Bridge earlier this month while watching the third T20I between India and England.

Dhoni was also seen catching up with former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik during the match, with their interaction quickly catching the attention of fans on social media.