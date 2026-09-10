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Dhoni, Kohli Get Stunning 80s Makeover

By REDIFF CRICKET September 10, 2026 10:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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AI has taken Indian sports stars back to the 1980s, and the results are getting plenty of attention online.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Indian cricket stars get a retro makeover in the viral 80s AI trend. Photograph: indiancricketheroes/Instagram

Key Points

  • The 80s are back, and the retro AI trend is taking social media by storm.
  • M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul feature in the retro AI trend.
  • Irfan Pathan and chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa also joined the trend.

What if India's cricket stars had been around in the 1980s? A viral AI trend is giving fans a chance to find out.

Social media is currently flooded with retro versions of today's sporting stars, with AI giving them vintage hairstyles, colourful outfits and classic Bollywood-inspired looks.Rohit Sharma

Pictures of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma in retro looks have been doing the rounds online, with fans enjoying the throwback versions of some of India's most popular cricketers.

Some sports stars have also joined the trend themselves, sharing their AI-generated pictures on Instagram with their own take on the 1980s craze.

Yuzvendra Chahal kept it short and simple with 'Retro mode: ON'.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Shikhar Dhawan embraced the throwback vibe, writing, ‘The '80s called. We picked up.'

Shikhar Dhawan

Irfan Pathan was clearly enjoying the trend, posting, 'Trend rukni Nahi chahiye. Let's go back to 80s.'

Irfan Pathan

Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa also jumped on the bandwagon, captioning his post, 'Hoping onto the trend'.

R Praggnanandhaa

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KohliMahendra Singh DhoniIndiaShreyas IyerRohit Sharma

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