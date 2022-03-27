News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni innings in vain as CSK lose IPL opener

Dhoni innings in vain as CSK lose IPL opener

Last updated on: March 27, 2022 00:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scoreboard

Dhoni

IMAGE: Dhoni hooks a ball for six during his unbeaten 50 against KKR.Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The expanded Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway with Kolkata Knight Riders beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Put in to bat in a rematch of the 2021 final, Chennai suffered early blows and rode Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 50 to a below-par 131-5.

Twice champions Kolkata reached the target with nine balls to spare in their first match under Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Eoin Morgan as the captain.

It also marked IPL's homecoming after the entire 2020 edition and second half of last year's league were played in the United Arab Emirates while India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Fans were back in the stadium, albeit at a 25% capacity, but there was no run-feast waiting for them at the Wankhede Stadium.

For Kolkata, Umesh Yadav began with a no ball but soon made amends with double strikes to rattle Chennai's top order.

Former Chennai captain Dhoni and incumbent Ravindra Jadeja, who made 26 not out, arrested the slide but the four-time champions still fell well short of the 150-mark.

Kolkata, in contrast, got off to a rollicking start with Ajinkya Rahane (44) leading their chase.

Dwayne Bravo claimed three wickets, celebrating the dismissals with a little jig, and Mitchell Santner denied Rahane his fifty but Kolkata's victory was never in doubt.

After Sam Billings (25) departed, Iyer, who made 20 not out, stayed put to hit the winning runs on his Kolkata debut.

The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league is a 10-team affair with Ahmedabad and Lucknow paying a combined $1.7 billion to enter the competition.

The tournament's most successful team Mumbai Indians, led by India captain Rohit Sharma, will begin their bid for a sixth IPL title against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates India's Tokyo Olympic Stars
IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates India's Tokyo Olympic Stars
'Legends' catch up at practice
'Legends' catch up at practice
IPL 2022: MI, DC aim to start campaign on winning note
IPL 2022: MI, DC aim to start campaign on winning note
Saudi GP: Schumacher suffers major crash
Saudi GP: Schumacher suffers major crash
IPL: Rahane, Umesh shine as KKR outclass CSK in opener
IPL: Rahane, Umesh shine as KKR outclass CSK in opener
Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open final
Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open final
PICS: Big names spotted at IPL Opener
PICS: Big names spotted at IPL Opener

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Kohli has 'Butterflies in stomach'

Kohli has 'Butterflies in stomach'

IPL: Rahane, Umesh shine as KKR outclass CSK in opener

IPL: Rahane, Umesh shine as KKR outclass CSK in opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances