Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad shares his insights on MS Dhoni's transition to Chennai Super Kings mentor, highlighting the immense value his experience and wisdom will bring to the team's young talent.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni will take on the role of Chennai Super Kings mentor from the 2027 IPL season after a celebrated playing career. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points Venkatesh Prasad on Thursday said MS Dhoni has a lot more to offer Chennai Super Kings as a mentor.

Prasad believes young players in CSK would greatly benefit from Dhoni's wisdom.

Dhoni recently ended his 18-year IPL career and took up the role of CSK's mentor.

Prasad lauded Dhoni as a legend who contributed immensely to Indian cricket in all formats.

He noted that Dhoni has gone out on his own terms after an illustrious playing career.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Thursday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a lot more to offer Chennai Super Kings as a mentor, adding that young players in the team would benefit from his wisdom.

Dhoni recently ended his 18-year IPL career and took up the role of CSK's mentor.

Dhoni's Legacy And New Role

"He has been a legend who has contributed immensely to Indian cricket in all formats of the game, be it T20Is or ODIs, by winning those World Cups. I have worked with him closely in the IPL and in the Test and ODI formats," Prasad said here during the inauguration of SATAACK 50, a tennis ball cricket league.

"His contribution is incredible. Having said that, everybody has to go through this (retirement). Though everybody wants to play as long as they are alive, it is not humanly possible. There comes a time when everybody has to call it a day.

Impact On Young CSK Players

"It has happened to the greats. There is a shelf life. He must have had enough, and he has gone out on his own terms, after having contributed so much on the field," he added.

"But now, as a mentor of his franchise (CSK) in the IPL, I am sure he has a lot more to contribute to the team and to the youngsters playing in it," he said.

Prasad was India's bowling coach when the team won a Test series in England in 2007 under Rahul Dravid and subsequently the T20 World Cup in the same year under Dhoni.