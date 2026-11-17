Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin have paid heartfelt tributes to legendary cricketer MS Dhoni following his IPL retirement, acknowledging his enduring bond with the people of Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni back in November 2021. Photograph: CSK

Key Points MK Stalin stated that Dhoni gave Chennai an emotion that united generations and forged a bond transcending cricket.

Udhayanidhi Stalin thanked Dhoni for countless unforgettable memories, particularly his iconic helicopter shots and exceptional captaincy.

Dhoni's contribution to Chennai Super Kings and his bond with the people of Tamil Nadu will remain unforgettable.

Dhoni will continue his association with Chennai Super Kings as Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK won five IPL championships and two Champions League T20 titles.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni following his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying his contribution to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and his bond with the people of Tamil Nadu would remain unforgettable.

Stalin's Tribute to Dhoni's Legacy

In a post on X, MK Stalin wrote, 'Dhoni gave #Chennai much more than trophies. He gave us an emotion that united generations and forged a bond that transcended cricket. As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. We only wish we had one last chance to give Tamil Nadu's beloved adopted son the farewell he so richly deserved. Thank you, @msdhoni, for the countless moments of joy, the glorious triumphs and the memories we will cherish forever. Wishing you the very best in your new innings as #CSK's mentor.'

Udhayanidhi Stalin also expressed gratitude to Dhoni for the unforgettable memories he created for millions of cricket fans across Tamil Nadu, particularly supporters of Chennai Super Kings. In his post on X, Udhayanidhi wrote, 'In the era of the IPL, one man who has given millions of people across Tamil Nadu countless unforgettable memories is now stepping away from the field. Fans of CSK will miss those iconic helicopter shots, brilliant stumpings, exceptional captaincy and the composure with which he turned difficult situations into memorable victories. Thank you @msdhoni, for all the beautiful memories and incredible moments. Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, will always hold a special place in its heart for you. As you take on a new role as the mentor of CSK, my very best wishes.'

Dhoni's Continued Association with CSK

Chennai Super Kings confirmed that the 45-year-old will take up the role of Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, ensuring that his association with the five-time champions continues in a new capacity. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK established themselves as one of the most successful teams in the tournament, winning five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The franchise also secured the Champions League T20 title twice, in 2010 and 2014.