Dhawan Drops Dreamy Sangeet Pics With Sophie

1 Minute Read
February 20, 2026 15:15 IST

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding celebrations are underway, starting with a glamorous sangeet night showcased on Instagram.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine are preparing for their wedding.
  • The wedding celebrations have commenced with a stylish sangeet night.
  • Shikhar Dhawan shared a glimpse of the sangeet night on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan and his partner Sophie Shine are getting ready to tie the knot, and their wedding celebrations have already begun in style.

The former cricketer shared a post on Instagram with Sophie, giving fans a warm glimpse into their sangeet night.

 

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan captioned the post, ‘Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans’.

For the evening, Sophie turned heads in a rich antique-gold outfit making the celebration look even more magical.

