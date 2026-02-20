Dhawan Drops Dreamy Sangeet Pics With Sophie

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding celebrations are underway, starting with a glamorous sangeet night showcased on Instagram.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan and his partner Sophie Shine are getting ready to tie the knot, and their wedding celebrations have already begun in style.

The former cricketer shared a post on Instagram with Sophie, giving fans a warm glimpse into their sangeet night.

Dhawan captioned the post, ‘Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans’.

For the evening, Sophie turned heads in a rich antique-gold outfit making the celebration look even more magical.