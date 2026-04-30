Dhawan drops big take on Rohit, Kohli 2027 World Cup prep

Shikhar Dhawan expresses confidence in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's readiness for the 2027 World Cup, citing their experience and adaptability despite potential challenges from reduced match frequency.

IMAGE: 2027 World Cup will offer ample opportunities for the senior duo to be in rhythm. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shikhar Dhawan believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be ready for the 2027 World Cup despite playing fewer ODI matches.

Dhawan highlights the importance of fitness and mindset for players transitioning to playing only one format of international cricket.

Dhawan praises young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless approach and believes his opportunity will come.

Dhawan notes the evolution of batting philosophies in T20 cricket, emphasising the need for sound technique alongside aggression.

Having himself been an ODI-only player towards the end of his career, Shikhar Dhawan understands how lack of match frequency can disrupt rhythm but feels it won't be an issue for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they will have enough games under their belt heading into the 2027 World Cup.

Drawing from his own experience of transitioning into a one-format regular, Dhawan acknowledged that reduced match frequency can disrupt a player's flow.

"Yes, when you play one format at the International level, your flow does get disrupted," Dhawan told PTI during an interview.

"So players focus on fitness because you are not playing too many games. You are talking about Rohit and Virat and they are matured individuals. It is a challenge but they know how to convert challenge into an opportunity.

"If you look at their fitness, Virat was always fit but Rohit has undergone tremendous transformation," the man with nearly 7000 ODI runs said.

Preparing For The 2027 ODI World Cup

Reflecting on how scheduling dynamics shape preparation, he pointed out that the lead-up to the next ODI World Cup will offer ample opportunities for the senior duo to be in rhythm.

"Now with 2027 WC round the corner, they will get to play a lot of ODI matches. If you look at the time when I became a one format player, there were back to back T20 World Cups (2021 and 22) and I was playing ODIs which were few and far between. So matches wont be a problem for Rohit and Virat and there's enough time for the event."

Emerging Talent: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Turning his attention to emerging talent, Dhawan stressed that performances at the highest level should outweigh concerns about age, citing the fearless approach of young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

"If Vaibhav is doing brilliantly at the senior level then that has to be counted and not his age. Yes he is a kid but its astonishing the way he hits Bumrah and Arshdeep for such huge sixes.

"A lot of big guns haven't done what he has at such small age. Obviously his time will come. It's bound to come."

He underlined the difficulty of breaking into a settled top order, drawing parallels with his own long stint alongside Rohit and Kohli.

"Look if top order is doing well you can't readily replace them. When me Ro and Virat were playing, we nearly played for a decade and it wasn't easy to replace us.

" It is up to the individual how they take it. It can pinch you a bit but one shouldn't be disheartened if the chance doesnt come along readily. Vaibhav has so much blessings at this young age."

Dhawan On T20 Batting And Coaching

Observing the evolution of batting philosophies in T20 cricket, Dhawan noted the shift from conservative beginnings to a more aggressive template, while still valuing sound technique.

"When we started our coaches said that hit along the ground and now it is opposite. Like Vaibhav has good defense as I have watched him defend close to his body."

On the demands of switching formats, he highlighted the importance of mindset and match practice, particularly for a generation groomed predominantly in T20 cricket.

"Technique needs to be good but switching formats needs a shift in mindset knowing when you need to increase or decrease pace. That comes with match practice. Today's generation is building their game based on T20 so there will be challenges for them."

On a possible coaching stint in the IPL, Dhawan kept the door open while expressing contentment with his current pursuits.

"If I am offered a chance to coach an IPL team why not? But I am content in my life. I am attached to cricket through my HPC."

He also spoke about the work of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, led by his wife Sophie, which focuses on education and livelihood opportunities for underprivileged children, including digital literacy and long-term development goals.

Life After Cricket

Detailing his life after retirement, Dhawan said he has found renewed purpose in pursuits beyond cricket.

"I feel I am way more productive than my playing days. When we used to play focus was on matches and recovery. But now I am looking after my businesses, music still is (he plays flute) is a big part of my life, I keep learning, soulful hobby.

"Embracing spirituality is a part of my daily life. I have become big on self development and holistic approach to life.

"I am learning golf, the excitement is back although less taxing than cricket."