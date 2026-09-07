Dewald Brevis equals Duminy's six-hitting record, joins South Africa's elite

Dewald “AB Baby” Brevis equalled JP Duminy’s 71 sixes in just 35 T20Is, starred with 226 series runs, won Player of the Series, and helped South Africa clinch the title.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis's T20 tally includes one century and three fifties, with a best score of 125 not out. Photograph: ICC Media/X

Key Points South Africa's young batter Dewald Brevis now has 71 T20I sixes in just 35 matches, matching JP Duminy’s tally from 81 games.

Brevis scored 226 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 166-plus and smashed 16 sixes.

South Africa posted 205/5 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 157, winning the final by 48 runs.

South Africa batter Dewald Brevis has equalled former batter JP Duminy as the joint fourth-highest six-hitter for the Proteas in T20I cricket.

Brevis reached the mark during South Africa’s tri-nation series final against Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

He scored 32 off 23 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 139.13.

The 23-year-old now has 71 sixes in 35 T20Is, matching Duminy’s tally from 81 matches.

David Miller leads South Africa’s six-hitting charts with 139 sixes, followed by Quinton de Kock (133) and Aiden Markram (83).

Brevis Caps Series with Player of the Series Award

Brevis was named Player of the Series after a superb run with the bat. He scored 226 runs in five innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 166-plus.

He hit two fifties, with a best of 75 not out, and smashed 16 sixes during the series.

His overall T20I numbers are equally impressive. In 35 matches and 33 innings, Brevis has scored 923 runs at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 163.94.

His tally includes one century and three fifties, with a best score of 125 not out.

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Proteas Seal Title with 48-Run Win

South Africa posted 205/5 after choosing to bat first. Jordan Hermann led the scoring with 53 off 29 balls, including eight fours and a six, while Brevis and Connor Esterhuizen also made valuable contributions.

Zimbabwe's chase never gained momentum as the hosts were bowled out for 157 in 18 overs. Brad Evans provided late resistance with an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls, including four boundaries and four sixes.

Captain Bjorn Fortuin and Duan Jansen led the bowling attack, taking three wickets each for 24 and 38 runs respectively.

South Africa completed a 48-run victory to lift the tri-nation series trophy.