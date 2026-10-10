Dew, a Flat Pitch and a West Indies Blitz: Iyer Explains India's Defeat

India captain Shreyas Iyer explained why 249 was not enough against the West Indies, pointing to dew, the pitch and the visitors' outstanding batting.



IMAGE: Indiai captain Shreyas Iyer said the margin for error was very minor after India's shock loss in the 2nd T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points India's captain Shreyas Iyer cited the dew factor and a minimal margin for error on the pitch as key reasons for their inability to defend a 249-run target against West Indies.

West Indies successfully chased down India's formidable total of 249 for five with nine balls to spare, spearheaded by a century from Shai Hope (102 off 45 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford's 84.

Iyer praised the West Indies batters for their exceptional performance and acknowledged the decisive partnership that shifted momentum.

West Indies captain Shai Hope, named Player of the Match, highlighted the importance of building partnerships and taking calculated risks, especially after his side was five for two early in the chase.

Hope credited his consistent performance to preparation, mental readiness, and some luck, while also commending Roston Chase's bowling on a batting-friendly surface.

India captain Shreyas Iyer on Friday said the dew factor and the almost non-existent margin for error on the pitch made defending a huge total difficult after his side suffered a stunning six-wicket defeat against the West Indies in the second T20 International in Ranchi.

India posted a formidable 249 for five, but a ton-up Shai Hope-led West Indies chased it down with nine balls to spare, leaving Iyer to acknowledge the quality of the opposition's batting and the impact of a decisive partnership.

Iyer on the Challenges of Defending a High Score

"You cannot put a number to it because when the dew factor comes in it becomes difficult. Even 249 was chased down with almost two overs to spare. The margin of error on this wicket was very minor. It was going into the stands if you just missed it by a mark," Iyer said after the match.

Hope, who remained unbeaten on 102 off just 45 balls, was well supported by Sherfane Rutherford, who smashed 84 in 37 deliveries. Iyer praised the West Indies batters for their performance, while also expressing satisfaction with the contributions of India's top-order batters Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

"They batted amazingly, kudos to them. Both were phenomenal in their departments. This is what we look forward to from Sanju and Abhishek and also Mayank. The momentum shifted towards them after that partnership," he added. Opener Samson made a fine 82, while Mayank picked up three top-order wickets.

Hope Reflects on West Indies' Record Chase

IMAGE: Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford helped the West Indies successfully chase down a record 250 to level the series 1-1 with one game to play. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies captain Hope, who was named Player of the Match, admitted that the chase had looked challenging after his side slipped to five for two.

"That it was going to be a tough chase. Five for two was always going to be challenging. When we got that partnership between me and Rovman, we started believing," Hope said.

Hope stressed the importance of building partnerships and taking calculated risks while chasing a daunting target. "I really believe we need to bat in partnerships. I thought we were going nicely so it was about taking calculated risks," he said.

The West Indies skipper also praised Roston Chase for his bowling effort on a batting-friendly surface. "Amazing from Chase to bowl like that on a pitch like this," Hope said.

Reflecting on his own performance, Hope credited preparation and mental readiness for his consistency, while acknowledging that luck had also played a part. "The SS bats that I have are pretty good. Came off well today and you need some luck going your way. It's a tough one. When you are scoring runs you are happy," he said.

"I think the way I am prepared and being mentally ready is probably helping me do well. I never want to get too high (about success)," he added.