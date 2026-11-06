Devon Conway Ruled Out of India ODI Series with Concussion

New Zealand's formidable batter Devon Conway has been officially withdrawn from the ongoing ODI series against India after suffering a concussion during a training incident on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Devon Conway was injured in a training session after clashing with another teammate on Tuesday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining ODI series against India due to a concussion sustained during training.

Conway was taken to an Auckland medical facility for assessment after the incident.

Left-handed batter Nick Kelly will replace Conway for the second ODI in Wellington.

Matt Henry, involved in the collision, has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection.

India currently leads the five-match ODI series 1-0.

Dealing a massive blow to New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series against India, big-hitting batter Devon Conway has been withdrawn from the remaining matches owing to the concussion he sustained during training on Tuesday.

Conway's Injury and Replacement

Conway had to be taken to the Accident and Emergency unit of an Auckland medical facility for assessment following the incident prior to the first ODI. Left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was named in New Zealand's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will join the team in Wellington on Friday and replace Conway for the second match of the series on Saturday, New Zealand Cricket stated in a press release.

Team Updates and Series Status

Matt Henry, with whom Conway collided during the fielding incident, has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection. Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips has been called up to the New Zealand A squad as a replacement for Kelly for the final four-day match against India A, which also begins on Saturday. The second ODI between New Zealand and India will be played at Wellington's Sky Stadium. India lead the series 1-0. India won the rain-disrupted first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. New Zealand will be hoping that batting mainstay Conway makes a full recovery before the first of two tests against India starts in Wellington on November 19.