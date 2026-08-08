Three-hour spin sessions: How Padikkal prepared for Sri Lanka tour

Devdutt Padikkal undertook intense and strategic training regimen with his childhood coach, Mohammad Naseeruddin, to prepare for the challenging Sri Lankan spin attack, including using Kookaburra balls and simulating turning pitches.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal en route his century on Day 2 of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal trained extensively with his childhood coach Mohammad Naseeruddin using Kookaburra balls to simulate conditions for the Sri Lanka Test series.

They recreated turning pitches in Bengaluru and practised against various types of spinners to counter the Lankan spin attack.

Padikkal made minute changes to his batting stance, staying lower and playing closer to the ball, which has contributed to his improved form.

His recent domestic cricket performance, including captaining Karnataka and scoring 543 runs in six matches, highlights his maturity and readiness.

Padikkal's hundred in the warm-up game against SLC XI and Sai Sudharsan's injury have potentially secured his place in India's playing XI for the first Test.

A hundred in the warm-up game against SLC XI at Colombo on Saturday and Sai Sudharsan's injury-enforced absence might have ensured a place for Devdutt Padikkal in India's eleven in the upcoming first Test at Galle. But the foundation for Devdutt's potential return to India whites after nearly two years was laid in the long hours he put in with his childhood coach Mohammad Naseeruddin before boarding a Colombo-bound flight.

Strategic Training for Lankan Spin

The duo devised a plan to counter the Lankan spin armada, playing with Kookaburra balls on pitches that offered copious turn. "Devdutt approached me after the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20, where he played only one match because of his India A duties, and wanted to start training with red balls before going to Sri Lanka," Naseeruddin told PTI. The left-hander had a productive outing against Sri Lanka A, scoring 67 and 94 but wanted to further sharpen his game ahead of the Test series.

"It did not matter to him at that time whether he got a place in the eleven or not. He wanted to prepare in the best possible way and be ready if a chance comes his way. So, we started training with normal red balls. But then we came up with the idea of using Kookaburra balls in training because they are used in Sri Lanka for Tests. So, he bought those balls and we started practising with them," he said.

Recreating Match Conditions

But that was dealing with just one part of the problem. Negating Lankan spinners at their home is an arduous task, hence, Devdutt and Naseeruddin decided to recreate Lankan pitches in Bengaluru. "We arranged different pitches for our training because he will face more spin there. Apart from pitch that offers turn, we also arranged for different kinds of spinners during our sessions. We bought in left-arm and off-spinners of various heights and he batted against them for nearly three hours every day. He did not want to leave anything for chance before travelling to Lanka," he noted.

Technical Adjustments and Maturity

Naseeruddin has also helped his ward with some minute changes in batting over the last two years. "He always had technique and patience to succeed at the Test level, in fact, in all formats. After his last Test against Australia (at Perth in November 2024), he worked on his stance, staying a bit more low, and playing closer to the ball and the results are there for everyone to see."

But did the time away from Team India leave the 26-year-old a frustrated man? "Not at all. As I said he is a patient boy, who is keen to work hard on his game. He clearly knew what areas he needed to work on after that tour to Australia and he did that. You can see the difference now."

Domestic Success and Leadership

Naseeruddin was referring to his blistering form in domestic cricket where he amassed 543 for six matches averaging over 60. Those 428 runs, including two hundreds, at an average of 85 came in four matches in which he captained Karnataka. One of his hundreds was a 120 off 85 balls as Karnataka scaled down 250 in just 28 overs against Punjab in a must-win Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Mohali.

"He is a more mature cricketer and person now. The captaincy of Karnataka also has done wonders for him because he is now even better at decision making. I had asked him whether he was under any pressure because of captaincy. But he said he's enjoying that responsibility. No burden at all. He makes sure to keep all the pressures and expectations outside the field and focus on his job at hand," said Naseeruddin. He will have to do it all over again at Galle. Perhaps, even beyond as well.