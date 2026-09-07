Devdutt Padikkal: Not Taking Anything For Granted In Test Cricket

Following his impressive performance in Sri Lanka, Devdutt Padikkal is determined to cement his place in the Indian Test team, focusing on consistent scoring and leveraging insights from cricketing legend Rahul Dravid.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal hit three centuries on India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka last month. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal scored 328 runs in three innings during the recent Sri Lanka tour, seizing an opportunity due to Sai Sudharsan's injury.

Padikkal acknowledges the limited opportunities in the Indian Test XI and is not taking his place for granted, focusing on consistent scoring.

He was informed of his No.3 batting position before the series, feeling prepared and at his best batting stage.

Padikkal has had significant conversations with Rahul Dravid on batting strategy and spending long hours at the crease.

He understands the legacy of No.3 batters like Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, embracing the scrutiny while focusing on his own game.

Aware that it is not easy to cement a place in the Indian Test XI amid "limited opportunities", Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal says he is not taking anything for granted despite back-to-back hundreds in the recent tour of Sri Lanka.

Due to regular No.3 Sai Sudharsan's foot injury, Padikkal received the opportunity to play two Test matches in Sri Lanka, and he grabbed it with both hands by scoring 328 runs in three innings.

"You get limited opportunities these days, and it's not very easy to cement a place in a side. Nothing is taken for granted. For me, personally, I just want to keep scoring runs and keep contributing to wins for the Indian Test side. As long as I'm doing that, I'm sure I'll have my place," Padikkal told JioStar.

"As long as I am scoring runs, I think it always benefits the side. Test cricket is not the easiest format, as we all know, so you have to keep performing day in and day out."

Seizing The Opportunity In Sri Lanka

Had Sudharsan not been injured, doors wouldn't have opened for Padikkal, who had last played for India in Perth in November 2024.

However, the team management told him prior to the start of the series that he will get to bat at No.3 in both games.

"The fact that I was told at the start of the series that I was going to be playing was really exciting, and I felt like, personally, I was at the best stage of my career in terms of the way I was batting, so I was really looking forward to it."

"Definitely, I was looking forward to it. Obviously, those opportunities don't come very easily. It takes a lot of hard work to make sure that you are continuing to improve yourself and waiting for that opportunity. I had to make sure that I was ready whenever I got it," he added.

Learning From Rahul Dravid

The Bengaluru-man made his Test debut against England under Rahul Dravid's coaching in early 2024. He said he was fortunate to have got the chance to pick the brains of India's greatest number three batter.

"Obviously, I've had a lot of conversations with him (Dravid) over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there. Again, it comes back to preparation and understanding what you want to do.

"As long as you have that clarity in your head about what your plans are and what you want to go out there and do, regardless of the position you're batting at, it helps a lot. I think those are the conversations I've had with him," Padikkal said.

Embracing The Number Three Legacy

With Rahul Dravid, and Cheteshwar Pujara after him, creating a legacy, Padikkal understands he has big boots to fill.

"Yes, obviously, there have been great players (Dravid and Pujara) who have played at number three for India over the years, and I'm sure there'll be a lot more scrutiny on me and a lot more comparisons made.

"But at the end of the day, I'm going out there and just playing my cricket, and as long as I'm enjoying that, I think everything will fall into place," he concluded.