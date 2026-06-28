Devdutt Padikkal Stars Before Weather Ends India A-Sri Lanka A Test in Draw

Devdutt Padikkal scored a patient 67 as India A set Sri Lanka A a target of 312, but persistent rain forced the opening unofficial Test in Galle to end in a draw.

IMAGE: The first multi-day game between India A (452/6d & 189/8d) and Sri Lanka A (330 & 70/2) ended in a draw on Day 4 in Galle on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Devdutt Padikkal hit a patient fifty in India A's second innings as the opening Test against Sri Lanka A ended in a tame draw with weather disrupting the proceedings on the fourth and final day in Galle on Sunday.

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal scored a composed 67 to anchor India A's second innings.

Left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera claimed a five-wicket haul (5/49) for Sri Lanka A.

Rain disrupted the final day, with Sri Lanka A reaching 70/2 before play was abandoned.

Resuming their second innings at 48 for no loss, Padikkal made 67 off 101 balls, courtesy five boundaries, while Ayush Pandey (38) and Harsh Dubey (29) also made useful contributions as India A declared their second innings 189 for 8 in 57 overs, setting Sri Lanka A a target of 312.

Left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera scalped five wickets for 49 runs for Sri Lanka A in India A's second innings.

In pursuit, Sri Lanka A managed 70 for 2 in 15 overs with rain halting play for a significant amount of time.

Opener Pawantha Weerasinghe (10 off 19), Nuwanidu Fernando (16 not out) and Ashen Bandara (18 not out) were the run getters for Sri Lanka A in their second essay.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi (1/18), who returned with figures of 4 for 58 in the first innings, and Harsh Dubey (1/25) were the wicket takers for India A.

The second unofficial Test of the series between the two sides will be played in Galle from July 2 to 5.

Brief Scores:

India A: 452 for 6 decl & 189 for 8 decl (Devdutt Padikka 67; Dilum Sudeera 5/49 Sri Lanka A: 330 & 70 for 2 in 15 overs (Pawantha Weerasinghe 20, Auqib Nabi 1/18), Match drawn.