Devdutt Padikkal on turning domestic form into Test success

Devdutt Padikkal reflects on his Player of the Series performance in Sri Lanka, his preparation against spin and turning domestic form into Test success.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal finished the series with 328 runs in three innings at an average of more than 109 with two centuries to be named Player of the Series. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal was named Player of the Series in Sri Lanka, scoring 328 runs in three innings at an average of over 109, including two centuries.

Padikkal viewed the series as a crucial opportunity to demonstrate his capability of scoring big runs at the international Test level.

He prepared specifically for the spin challenge expected in Sri Lankan conditions and successfully tackled it.

This Test success follows a prolific domestic season across formats, including strong performances in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Padikkal's performance in Sri Lanka suggests his consistent domestic form could lead to a sustained role in India's Test squad.

India batter Devdutt Padikkal said his prolific Test series in Sri Lanka was an opportunity to prove that his success in domestic cricket could translate to the international stage. Padikkal seized his chance in the absence of injured number three Sai Sudharsan, finishing as Player of the Series after scoring 328 runs in three innings at an average of more than 109. The left-hander struck two centuries, including a career-best 167, as India completed a 1-0 series win.

Seizing the Opportunity

"It feels great," Padikkal said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"Coming into the series, once I knew I was going to get that opportunity, I was looking forward to it. This was my chance to really prove something and make sure that I show everyone that I am capable of getting big runs. "I have done that throughout my career in first-class cricket, and now I am really happy it showed in the Test arena as well. Hopefully, I can take the confidence I have got from this forward in my career."

Tackling Sri Lankan Conditions

Padikkal's performances were particularly impressive given the challenge posed by Sri Lankan conditions, where visiting batters are often tested by spin. The 26-year-old said he had prepared specifically for that examination. "When you come to Sri Lanka, you always expect that spin challenge, and I was personally looking forward to it," he said. "I made sure I was prepared really well leading up to the series. Now I am happy I was able to tackle spin well, to the best of my ability, and I hope I continue to work on it and get better."

A Remarkable Run of Form

The Sri Lanka series capped a remarkable run of form across formats for Padikkal. He scored 543 runs in six Ranji Trophy matches for Karnataka at an average of 60.33, including a marathon 232 against Uttarakhand in the semifinal. He followed that with 725 runs in nine innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, averaging 90.62 with four centuries, before scoring 309 runs in six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy innings at a strike rate of more than 167. Padikkal also played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title-winning campaign, scoring 464 runs in 16 matches. But it was his performance in Sri Lanka that offered the clearest sign yet that his domestic consistency could translate into a longer run in India's Test side. After years of piling up runs in domestic cricket, Padikkal finally had the opportunity he had been waiting for. And he made sure India noticed.