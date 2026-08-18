Devdutt Padikkal falls five runs short of Rahul Dravid's record in Galle Test

Devdutt Padikkal’s 211-run match aggregate fell five short of Rahul Dravid’s record as India set Sri Lanka a target of 372 runs in the first Test in Galle.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal tallied 211 runs in the first Test in Galle, the second-highest by an Indian No. 3 against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal's aggregate of 211 is five runs short of Rahul Dravid's 215-run record for an Indian No. 3 against Sri Lanka.

Dravid holds the record with 215 runs, which he tallied in the 2009 Ahmedabad Test where he made 177 and 38.

India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings on Day 4, setting Sri Lanka 372 for victory.

India's No. 3 batter Devdutt Padikkal missed Rahul Dravid's long-standing record by just five runs as India tightened their grip on the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

Padikkal scored a superb 167 off 230 balls in India's first innings and followed it with a measured 44 off 75 balls in the second. His second-innings knock ended when Keshara Nuwantha trapped him leg-before-wicket.

His match aggregate of 211 runs is the second-highest by an Indian No. 3 in a Test against Sri Lanka. Dravid holds the record with 215 runs in the 2009 Ahmedabad Test, where he made 177 and 38.

Dravid also holds the overall record for an Indian No. 3, scoring 305 runs against Australia in Adelaide in 2003. He made 233 in the first innings and an unbeaten 72 in the second as India won the Test.

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Sri Lanka need 372 runs to win the first Test

India were all out for 193 in their second innings on Day 4, setting Sri Lanka 372 for victory. Rishabh Pant top-scored for the visitors with a stroke-filled 66 off 69 balls.

India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings, while Sri Lanka managed only 284 in reply.