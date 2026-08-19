Devdutt Padikkal Shares Insights On Galle Pitch After Maiden Test Century

Following his magnificent maiden Test century in Galle, Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal offered insights into the "slowish" wicket conditions and how they favoured left-handed batsmen against left-arm spinners, leading to India's dominant victory.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his 150 on Day 2 of the Galle Test, August 16, 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal scored a magnificent maiden Test century (167 runs) in Galle, contributing significantly to India's victory.

The pitch conditions evolved, with the wicket starting to turn considerably more from the third day onwards.

His performance, including scores of 167 and 44, strengthens his claim for a permanent spot in the Test team at number three.

Padikkal expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and the challenging yet rewarding experience of playing in tough venues like Perth and Galle.

After a magnificent maiden Test ton against Sri Lanka at Galle in a winning cause, Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal said that the wicket was "slowish" and helped the left-handed batters to deal with left-arm spinners better and the wicket started turning more after the third day.

In the absence of an injured Sai Sudharsan, Padikkal played a statement knock, taking a massive leap towards sealing his spot in the Test team at number three, scoring 167 and 44 in the first Test in Galle.

His maiden Test ton gave Team India a massive cushion of runs which ultimately proved to be the difference, especially after fighting efforts from Niroshan Dickwella, Sonal Dinusha and Dhanajaya de Silva.

Padikkal's Journey To Test Success

Padikkal spoke on playing his second Test at Perth and third at Galle, two very tough places to bat,

"It has been one of those things in my career. I started in Dharamshala (Test debut), then a Test in Perth, and now Galle. But I could not have asked for anything better. The game was amazing. I think we played some really good cricket and really happy with the win," he said at the post-match presentation.

Analysing The Galle Pitch Conditions

On the surface, he said, "Definitely, I think the wicket had its natural wear and tear. But I think it was a great Test match wicket. I think all five days it played pretty well. Definitely, it started to turn a lot more from the third day onwards. But I think at the end of the day, it was all about who came out better in terms of their skill sets, and I think we did that well.

When asked if left-handers enjoyed this surface more, Padikkal replied in the negative: "Not really, but, obviously, the being dominated by left-arm spinners bowling a lot, I think that contributes to that.

"Obviously, it was a bit of a slowish wicket. It wasn't providing that much bite off the wicket, so the left-handers were able to negotiate the left-arm spinners much better. I think that was the key," he added.

India won the Test by 165 runs.