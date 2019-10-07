Depleted Sri Lanka seal shock series win over Pakistan

October 07, 2019 23:33 IST

Second T20I: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 35 runs, seal three-match series

IMAGE: Sri Lanka have sealed the three-match T20I series with one match left to play. Photograph: SLC/Twitter

Sri Lanka registered a 35-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, on Monday.

With this victory, Sri Lanka have sealed the three-match T20I series with one match left to play. Chasing a target of 183 runs, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for their team but failed to form a good partnership as the latter was dismissed after scoring six runs in the third over bowled by Kasun Rajitha.

In the next over, Azam (3) too was sent back to the pavilion as Nuwan Pradeep bowled him. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Ahmed Shehzad then took the field and formed a 40-run partnership.

Wanindu Hasaranga came out furiously in the eighth over as he took three wickets. First, he bowled Shehzad (13) and then Umar Akmal was given LBW and on the last ball of the over, he bowled Ahmed (26).

With Ahmed's dismissal, half of the Pakistani side was sent back to the pavilion when they were on just 52 runs. In an attempt to save the sinking Pakistan, Asif Ali and Imad Wasim took the field and played cautiously.

Both the players kept the scoreboard ticking and formed a 75-run partnership. It was Isuru Udana who broke the partnership as he ended Wasim's 47-run haul in the 16th over.

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga bagged three wickets in four balls. He bowled Sarfaraz Ahmed! Photograph: SLC/Twitter

Wahab Riaz was the next batsman but failed to leave a mark as he was caught behind the wicket after scoring just seven runs. Udana struck again and sent Shadab Khan back to the pavilion on a duck, putting pressure on the hosts.

Nuwan Pradeep bowled the 19th over and took two wickets, Asif Ali (29) and Mohammad Hasnain (1), to end Pakistan's innings and helped his team register a 35-run victory.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka faced an early blow as Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed in the third over bowled by Imad Wasim. The opener Avishka Fernando was then joined by Bhanuka Rajapaksa on the field.

Both added 25 runs quickly on the board before Fernando was run out in the fifth over after Shadab Khan managed a direct hit. Shehan Jayasuriya then took the field and played brilliantly along with Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa completed his half-century off 31 balls. However, when they were just six runs shy from completing their 100-run partnership, Jayasuriya (34) too got run out in the 16th over, bringing Dasun Shanaka out on the field.

In the next over, Shadab Khan provided his team with the much-needed wicket as he got hold of Rajapaksa, who played a knock of 77 runs. Minod Bhanuka took the field but failed to open his account as he was run out in the same over.

Bhanuka's dismissal brought Isuru Udana to the field but only managed to add 10 runs to the board along with Shanaka before Wahab Riaz bowled Udana. Shanaka played furiously in the last two overs of the innings smashing three boundaries and a six to help Sri Lanka reach a decent total of 182 runs.

The third T20I between both teams will be played on October 9.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 182/6 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 77, Shehan Jayasuriya 34, Imad Wasim 1-27) defeated Pakistan 147 (Imad Wasim 47, Asif Ali 29, Nuwan Pradeep 4-25) by 35 runs