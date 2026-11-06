Veteran Nitish Rana dropped from Delhi's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad

Discover the latest changes to Delhi's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, featuring the surprising exclusion of former captain Nitish Rana and the significant inclusion of India pacer Mayank Yadav for the upcoming tournament starting November 14.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana joined Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2026 season after Rajasthan Royals traded him in exchange of Donovan Ferreira. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nitish Rana was on Friday dropped from Delhi's 16-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Ayush Badoni-led squad includes India pacer Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, and veteran Ishant Sharma.

Delhi will compete in Elite Group B, with all matches scheduled to be played in Indore.

Delhi's campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will commence on November 14 against Jammu and Kashmir.

Former captain Nitish Rana was on Friday dropped from Delhi's 16-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning on November 14.

The 32-year-old batter, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL-winning squad in 2024, had led Delhi in the previous edition of the domestic T20 tournament, where the side failed to progress beyond the group stage.

• IPL Stars Seek Rs 40 Cr as Retention Fee

Delhi Squad Bolstered for T20 Tournament

The Ayush Badoni-led squad has been bolstered by the inclusion of India pacer Mayank Yadav, who featured in two matches of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and returned figures of 3/48 in the fourth game.

Mayank will join Harshit Rana and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma.

Delhi have been placed in Elite Group B alongside Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Railways, Saurashtra, and Tamil Nadu. All Group B matches will be played in Indore.

Delhi will open their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on November 14.

Delhi squad:

Ayush Badoni (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Tejasvi (Wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat (Wicketkeeper), Himmat Singh, Mayank Rawat, Keshav Dabas, Suyash Sharma, Digvesh, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav and Simarjeet Singh.