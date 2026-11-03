Delhi, Jharkhand fight back as Urvil smashes double ton

In a pivotal Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter, Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur's heroic partnership propelled Delhi to a significant first innings lead against Services, showcasing resilience and strategic play.

FILE IMAGE: Urvil Patel smashed an unbeaten 210 to put Gujarat in a commanding position against Kerala. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Ayush Doseja (78) and Sumit Mathur (80 not out) forged a vital 144-run partnership for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi secured a crucial 33-run first innings lead against Services in the Elite Group C game on Tuesday.

Priyansh Arya (58) and Yash Dhull (33) also contributed for Delhi before a middle-order collapse.

Jharkhand's Aditya Singh (94 not out) and Anukul Roy (89) built a 155-run stand against Odisha.

Urvil Patel smashed an unbeaten 210 for Gujarat against Kerala, leading to a declaration at 534/9.

A gutsy Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur, Delhi's 'Crisis Man' for the past few seasons, added an invaluable 144 runs for the sixth wicket to give their team a crucial first innings lead against Services in an Elite Group C game of the Ranji Trophy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

At stumps on the second day, Delhi were 299 for 6, courtesy Doseja's 78 and Mathur's unbeaten 80, as they now lead by 33 runs after Services folded for 266 in their first essay.

Delhi's Resilient Partnership Secures Lead

Having got only two points in three games, Delhi are desperate for full points and would like to get a substantial first innings lead to try and get seven points from this match.

The Palam track does help spinners, but it has considerably eased out during the last two sessions. Still, that can't rob Doseja and Mathur of not only taking Delhi out of trouble but getting them to a position of advantage.

Services opened the bowling with off-spinner Pulkit Narang, and he got Sanat Sangwan (11) quickly. However, Priyansh Arya (58 off 88 balls) counter-attacked with three sixes and added 79 with Yash Dhull (33), who also looked set, before both fell in quick succession.

With Ayush Badoni and Anuj Rawat also returning to the cooler confines of the dressing room, it was left to the two southpaws, Doseja and Mathur, to stem the rot that had set in at 134 for 5.

Both were cautious to begin with, and as they settled down, played some attacking strokes. Doseja's 154-ball knock had six fours, while Mathur, who faced 159 balls, was slightly more adventurous with eight boundaries and two over boundaries to his credit.

By the time Doseja nicked one from seamer Virender Dagar to the keeper after Services took the second new ball, Delhi had already got the lead.

At stumps, Mathur had another all-rounder, Dev Lakra (11 batting), for company.

Brief Scores: Services 266. Delhi 299/6 in 90 overs (Ayush Doseja 78, Sumit Mathur 80 batting, Priyansh Arya 58, Arjun Sharma 2/48)

Aditya-Anukul duo takes Jharkhand to 258/5

Aditya Singh remained unbeaten on 94 while Anukul Roy contributed 89 as Jharkhand finished second day's play at 258 for 5 after being 37 for 3 on the rain-curtailed opening day in Bhubaneswar.

The fifth-wicket stand between Aditya and Anukul yielded 155 runs. Aditya hit eight fours while Anukul had seven fours and two sixes.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand 258/5 in 108 overs (Aditya Singh 94 batting, Anukul Roy 89, Rajesh Mohanty 2/30) vs Odisha.

Urvil scores double ton as Gujarat dominate vs Kerala

CSK star Urvil Patel smashed an unbeaten 210 off just 227 balls with 17 fours and half a dozen sixes as Gujarat scored a mammoth 534 for 9 declared against Kerala in another game in Ahmedabad.

At stumps, Kerala were reduced to 74 for 3.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 1st Innings 534/9 declared (Urvil Patel 210 no, Aarya Desai 95, Nedumankuzhy Basil 3/80). Kerala 74/3 (Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/24).