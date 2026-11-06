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Delhi HC Rules 'Doosra' Infringes Sourav Ganguly's Rights

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho Updated: November 06, 2026 16:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Delhi High Court has delivered a significant ruling, stating that the film "Doosra" prima facie violated cricketer Sourav Ganguly's personality rights, prompting an order for a disclaimer and a Rs 2 crore bank guarantee from the filmmakers.

Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony following India's historic 2002 NatWest Series victory, a scene from Doosra.

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony following India's historic 2002 NatWest Series victory, a scene from Doosra.

Key Points

  • The Delhi High Court ruled on Friday that the film "Doosra" prima facie violated Sourav Ganguly's personality rights.
  • The court refused to interfere with the theatrical screening of the movie, which was released last month.
  • Filmmakers were ordered to add an appropriate disclaimer in the movie and also furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore.
  • The judge stated the film commercially exploited Ganguly's identity and persona, not just historical events.
  • The court had previously refused to stop the film's theatre release on October 22.

The Delhi High Court on Friday said the film Doosra prima facie violated cricketer Sourav Ganguly's personality rights but refused to interfere with the theatrical screening of the movie that was released last month.

Court Directs Disclaimer And Bank Guarantee

Justice Tejas Karia, however, asked the filmmakers to add an appropriate disclaimer in the movie and also furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore.

 

The film is not confined to the depiction of historical events, and the defendants prima facie commercially exploited Ganguly's identity and persona, the judge said.

The court passed the interim order on a lawsuit by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing the biopic of the former cricket captain.

On October 23, the high court had asked the makers of Doosra to respond to Ganguly's plea alleging violation of his personality rights in the movie and asked them to also arrange a screening.

On October 22, the high court had refused to stop the theatre release of the film on Ganguly's plea.

Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle is a sports drama directed by Abhinay Deo and starring Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal and Samidha Guru.

The film released in theatres on October 23.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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