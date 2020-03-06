News
Delhi Capitals seamer Woakes pulls out of IPL

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 06, 2020 23:55 IST

Chris Woakes

IMAGE: England seamer Chris Woakes was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL auction. Photograph: Ross Setford/Reuters

Delhi Capitals's Chris Woakes has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League to stay in shape for England's home Test summer, according to a media report.

 

The Englishman, who was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by Delhi Capitals at the IPL auction, has not played a T20 match since August 2018, and last played a T20I for England in November 2015.

England play six home Tests next summer, starting with a series against the West Indies, which begins on June 4.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year-old bowling all-rounder has withdrawn from the IPL, starting March 29.

Woakes was one of eight overseas players in the Delhi Capitals squad alongside Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada and Shimron Hetmyer, with only four permitted per game.

Woakes had a mixed record in his previous two IPL seasons. In 2017, he took 17 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders with an economy rate of 8.77, but in 2018 played only five games for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and conceded 10.36 runs per over.

Woakes was a member of England's recent Test squads, playing one Test against both New Zealand and South Africa, and is one of only four frontline seam options in their squad in Sri Lanka.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
