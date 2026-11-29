Cricket fans eagerly await the IPL mini-auction on December 16 as Delhi Capitals prepare for crucial trials led by Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh, while Kolkata Knight Riders also scout talent and consider Rinku Singh for captaincy.

FILE IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh could work together as Delhi Capitals prepare for their IPL trials in Kolkata. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh are expected to collaborate for the first time in coaching roles at Delhi Capitals' trial camp in Kolkata from December 7.

Delhi Capitals aim to identify potential players for the IPL mini-auction on December 16 in Goa, with several Bengal cricketers likely to participate.

Kolkata Knight Riders are also planning a four-day trial camp at Eden Gardens from December 4 to 7, with key coaching staff expected to be present.

Rinku Singh is a leading candidate for KKR's captaincy after Ajinkya Rahane's non-retention, with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan backing him.

The IPL mini-auction will be held in Goa on December 16, with all 10 franchises looking to strengthen their squads after announcing their retained players.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh could be seen working together for the first time in coaching roles if Delhi Capitals go ahead with their plans to hold a four-day trial camp in Kolkata from December 7.

Ganguly, the DC head coach, and Yuvraj, their newly-appointed batting consultant, are likely to oversee the trials as Delhi look to identify players ahead of the IPL mini-auction on December 16 in Goa.

The proposed camp could be held at either the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Salt Lake or the 22 Yards Academy ground in Karunamoyee.

Several Bengal cricketers are also expected to get an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Karan Lal, who impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, could be among those considered.

Pacer Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth and batter Sudip Kumar Gharami are also likely to be in the mix.

The proposed trials would give Ganguly and Yuvraj an opportunity to assess potential additions before the auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Preparations

Kolkata Knight Riders are also understood to be considering a four-day trial camp at Eden Gardens from December 4 to 7.

The franchise is learnt to have approached the Cricket Association of Bengal to make the venue available for the camp.

Head coach Abhishek Nayar, mentor Dwayne Bravo, assistant coach Andre Russell and Shane Watson are expected to be present if the camp goes ahead.

The franchise could invite unattached players and promising domestic cricketers, including several from Bengal.

The camp could also offer an opportunity to assess players such as fast bowler Akash Deep, who represented Bengal before joining KKR last season but was not retained.

KKR Captaincy: Rinku Singh In Contention

KKR's captaincy plans will also be under scrutiny after Ajinkya Rahane was not retained.

Rinku Singh, who served as vice-captain last season, is among the possible candidates to take over the leadership.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Rinku for the role, describing him as the "best option" given the limited leadership choices in the current squad.

Pathan has also suggested that KKR could look to acquire West Indies captain Shai Hope at the auction as another captaincy option.

The IPL mini-auction will be held in Goa on December 16, with all 10 franchises looking to strengthen their squads after announcing their retained players.