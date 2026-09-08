Delhi Capitals Confirm K L Rahul For IPL 2027

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates scoring a half-century for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Capitals signed K L Rahul for Rs 14 crores (Rs 140 million) at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rahul emerged as a batting mainstay for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 500-plus runs in the last two seasons..

There were rumours that Rahul could be traded to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals quashed all rumours over senior batter K L Rahul's future with the franchise, with co-owner Parth Jindal confirming his retention for IPL 2027.



There were several rumours doing the round that Delhi Capitals were in talks with Kolkata Knight Riders over a potential trade, having secured the return of wicketkeeper-batter

Rishabh Pant.However, Jindal laid all rumours to rest with his post on social media, saying Delhi Capitals and Rahul still have 'unfinished business'.'KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals - one of the nicest guys i know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL,' said Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on X.'Thank you, can't wait for the coming season,' Rahul replied to the post.Delhi Capitals signed Rahul for Rs 14 crores (Rs 140 million) at the IPL 2025 mega auction after he had captained Lucknow Super Giants in the previous IPL seasons.

The 34 year old has emerged as a batting mainstay for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 500-plus runs in the last two seasons.



Overall, he has featured in 159 matches in the IPL since making his debut in 2013. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 5,815 runs, averaging 46.15 at a strike rate of 139.41, with six centuries and 45 fifties.